After losing all three group matches, USA will face Afghanistan in the playoff stage of the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2024. It is scheduled to take place at Sahara Park Willowmoore Cricket Stadium in Benoni, South Africa on Wednesday, January 31. The exciting game starts at 1:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the tournament, but USA U19 vs AFG U19 broadcast is not available on the Star Sports Channel. Fans can enjoy USA U19 vs AFG U19 online streaming on Disney+ Hotstar App. ICC U19 World Cup 2024: Pakistan and West Indies Begin Super Six Campaigns With Fighting Wins.

USA U-19 vs Afghanistan U-19 ICC World Cup Game

Action from the #U19WorldCup wherever you look 👀 Three big Super Six matches plus USA's meeting with Afghanistan 🏏 Details on where to watch 📺 https://t.co/bByQ5YAmkH pic.twitter.com/cWurNH5FRk — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) January 31, 2024

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 31, 2024 01:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).