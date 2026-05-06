Business News | SP Jain Global's Bachelor of Economics Program Equips Students for a Shifting Global Economy

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 6: Trade realignment, climate transition, AI-driven labour market shifts, and geopolitical uncertainty have fundamentally changed what the global economy demands of its professionals. The need for graduates who can analyse complexity, interpret data, and translate economic insight into real-world decisions has never been greater. SP Jain School of Global Management's Bachelor of Economics (BEC) is built to develop those capabilities, equipping students with the knowledge, skills, and credentials to make an impact from day one.

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The program is delivered entirely on-campus in Sydney, one of the Asia-Pacific's most dynamic economic and financial centres, over an accelerated 2.5 years. Students complete a full Australian undergraduate qualification and enter the workforce six months earlier than standard undergraduate pathways, with direct exposure to an environment that mirrors the industries they will enter.

The curriculum is built around the forces reshaping the global economy. It covers microeconomics, macroeconomics, econometrics and big data, behavioural economics, climate change economics, sustainable finance, data analytics, and game theory, bringing together economic theory with the contemporary analytical tools that today's employers across finance, policy, consulting, and international organisations actively look for. Two signature learning components, the Regional Immersion Project and the Capstone Project, give students structured exposure to real-world economic challenges, with international markets, policy developments, and emerging global economic trends woven throughout the program.

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Students completing the BEC receive a TEQSA-accredited Australian degree from SP Jain Global and may be eligible to apply for two-year post-study work rights in Australia, subject to government regulations. The qualification positions graduates for roles including economic analyst, policy advisor, financial and data analyst, research associate, and consultant, across government bodies, international organisations, financial institutions, and global consulting firms.

Commenting on the evolving role of economic education, Dr. Veena Jadhav, Dean, Undergraduate Programs (Global), said: "At its core, economics is about understanding choices in an uncertain world. With this program, we want students to move beyond theory, to question, analyse, and apply economic thinking to real-world challenges. Our focus is on nurturing individuals who are technically strong, globally aware, and policy conscious."

Admissions are now open for the January 2027 intake of the program. For more information on eligibility, entry requirements, and application information, visit www.spjain.org.

ABOUT SP JAIN SCHOOL OF GLOBAL MANAGEMENT (SP JAIN GLOBAL):

SP Jain School of Global Management is an Australian business school that provides modern, relevant and practical global business education. With campuses in the dynamic business hubs of Dubai, Mumbai, Singapore and Sydney, SP Jain Global is renowned for its multi-city undergraduate and postgraduate programs as well as doctoral, executive and short-term online programs. For its flagship Global MBA program, the School has been ranked by reputed international publications such as Forbes, Times Higher Education-Wall Street Journal, Financial Times and The Economist.

S P Jain Global is registered as an Institute of Higher Education by the Australian Government's Tertiary Education Quality and Standards Agency (TEQSA). Upon graduation, students receive a degree conferred by SP Jain School of Global Management, Australia. The School is registered as a Private Education Institute (PEI) with Skills Future Singapore Agency (SSG) and permitted by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), Government of Dubai, UAE. Click here to read more.

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