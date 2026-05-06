West Bengal Government Formation 2026: BJP To Take Oath on May 9 After Historic Win, Swearing-In on ‘Pachishe Boishakh’

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The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to officially form its first-ever government in West Bengal on May 9, 2026. State unit chief Samik Bhattacharya confirmed the date in Kolkata on Wednesday, marking a historic transition in the state’s political landscape. The ceremony is scheduled to take place just days after the party secured a decisive mandate in the 2026 Assembly elections, unseating the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC). Speaking to reporters, Bhattacharya stated that the preparations for the swearing-in ceremony are already underway. The chosen date, May 9, carries significant cultural weight in West Bengal as it coincides with Pachishe Boishakh, the birth anniversary of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore.

The announcement comes amid high political drama. Outgoing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, during a press conference on Tuesday, refused to tender her resignation to the Governor. Despite the BJP winning 207 seats in the 294-member assembly, Banerjee alleged large-scale election fraud and "looting" of votes. "I will not resign. We did not lose the election," Banerjee told reporters, claiming the mandate was manipulated by central forces and the Election Commission. She maintained that her party had secured a "moral victory" and signaled that she would not concede the defeat easily, leading to a potential constitutional standoff as the current assembly's term nears its end. Election Commission Rubbishes Outgoing West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s Claims of Counting Misappropriation in Bhabanipur.

The BJP’s victory follows a seismic shift in Bengal's voting patterns. Final tallies from the Election Commission show the BJP reaching 207 seats, a sharp rise from its 77 seats in 2021. The TMC's tally contracted to 80 seats, with the party suffering major losses even in its traditional bastions. A major highlight of the result was Mamata Banerjee’s own defeat in the Bhabanipur constituency, where she reportedly lost to BJP's Suvendu Adhikari by over 15,000 votes. Analysts attribute the BJP's landslide to a combination of anti-incumbency, corruption allegations against the TMC, and a significant fragmentation of the minority vote. Mamata Banerjee Refuses To Resign: What Happens if the Chief Minister Declines To Step Down?.

BJP to Form Govt on May 9 After Landmark Victory Over TMC

Oath-taking ceremony for new BJP govt in Bengal will be held on May 9: Party state unit chief Samik Bhattacharya in Kolkata — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 6, 2026

While the date for the ceremony is fixed, the BJP is yet to officially name its Chief Ministerial candidate. High-level meetings are currently taking place in New Delhi between Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and the party’s national leadership to finalize the cabinet. Central observers are expected to arrive in Kolkata later this week to hold a formal meeting with the newly elected Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs). The Prime Minister is expected to attend the May 9 ceremony, fulfilling a campaign promise to return to the state for the BJP's historic oath-taking.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2026 03:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).