BusinessWire India

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 9: EbixCash Limited, a subsidiary of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX), a leading international supplier of On-Demand software to the insurance, financial and healthcare industries, today announced that in a pioneering move, Spare8, an emerging B2B2C Digital Gold platform, has partnered with Enterprise SaaS Wealth and Asset Management solution "MoneyWare™", part of EbixCash, to implement Gold Leasing through Spare8's API driven Digital Gold stack.

Also Read | US Shocker: 71-Year-Old Woman Launches Brutal Attack on Husband After Latter Received Postcard From Ex-girlfriend Of 1960s in Florida, Held.

It's a leap towards mobilizing Gold in India and the first of its kind in all of Asia. As per a KPMG report, the Indian digital gold market size is projected to become a $100 Bn market opportunity by 2025, largely driven by the increasing adoption of fintech platforms and growing awareness of gold as an investment option among the young. This collaboration is set to turn heads in the fintech world, demonstrating EbixCash's commitment to embracing futuristic digital investment solutions and Spare8's prowess in disrupting the gold investment sector.

EbixCash Financial Technologies Managing Director, Sachin Seth said, "This partnership is a testament to EbixCash's vision for future of digital investments through Enterprise SaaS investment platform MoneyWare™, which offers its users a diverse and lucrative investment option for their clients, by leveraging Spare8's unique tech stack."

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Claiming To Have Cleared UPSC Marries, Assaults and Threatens UP Policewoman; Arrested.

Spare8's Co-Founder & CEO, Ronit Harisingani said, "Most Indians hold Gold in some form, either Gold bars, coins, jewellery or digitally. This innovative investment option enables users to lease their digital gold and earn additional interest on the same; this helps first time investors experience the power of wealth creation and allows users to earn higher returns on their Gold purchased - starting with as little as 0.5 grams.

Partnering with EbixCash MoneyWare™ opens up quality distribution networks for this product, thereby bringing this innovative investment option in the hands of millions of Indians."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)