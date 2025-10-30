NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 30: Spine 360 -- a leader in advanced spinal healthcare -- has opened its new clinic location in the heart of Jayanagar, Bangalore. This significant expansion brings the renowned expertise of internationally acclaimed spine surgeon Dr. Umesh Srikantha and comprehensive, cutting-edge spine diagnosis and treatment services closer to residents of South Bangalore.

Trained at leading international institutions, expert spine doctor Dr. Umesh Srikantha's expertise spans Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery (MISS), microsurgery, and advanced procedures for degenerative spine diseases, trauma, deformities, and neurological spinal conditions. Dr. Umesh Srikantha is committed to a "patient-first" philosophy -- focusing on accurate diagnosis, personalised treatment plans, and restoring patient function and pain relief.

Spine 360 was founded with the mission to deliver integrated, world-class spine care by combining multidisciplinary expertise with the latest medical innovations. The clinic emphasises evidence-based treatments and patient empowerment. The Jayanagar clinic embodies this by offering a welcoming environment where cutting-edge medical technology meets compassionate care -- setting new standards in patient outcomes.

The strategic Jayanagar location underscores Spine 360's commitment to accessibility for this well-connected South Bangalore community. The new facility features advanced physiotherapy services and is designed for a comfortable, healing atmosphere.

Spine 360, Jayanagar, offers comprehensive solutions for a wide range of spinal conditions -- including chronic back and neck pain, sciatica, herniated discs, spinal stenosis, degenerative disc disease, spondylolisthesis, spinal deformities, fractures, infections, and tumours. The clinic advocates for both conservative management and advanced surgical interventions, with a strong focus on "Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery (MISS)". MISS offers benefits such as smaller incisions, reduced blood loss, faster recovery, and less post-operative discomfort -- enhancing the overall patient experience.

"We are thrilled to bring Spine 360's specialised spine care expertise to the Jayanagar community", stated Dr. Umesh Srikantha. In line with this mission", he continued, "Our aim is to provide accessible, superior spinal solutions, restore optimal function, offer lasting pain relief, and dramatically improve quality of life for every individual we serve. This new clinic is a testament to our commitment to this vision".

Dr. Umesh Srikantha further added, "At Spine 360, Jayanagar, we are committed to a patient-centric approach -- combining 'expert medical knowledge' with genuine 'empathy'. Our clinic's inviting atmosphere, transparent communication, and continuous support foster trust and ensure every patient feels secure and cared for throughout their treatment journey."

Building on this commitment to accessible, world-class spine care, Dr. Umesh Srikantha is now serving as the Additional Director and Clinical Lead at the Advanced Spine Centre, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, providing advanced, cutting-edge spine treatments to patients in Bangalore.

Spine 360 provides advanced spinal healthcare. Founded by Dr. Umesh Srikantha -- a renowned spine specialist -- it integrates clinical excellence with innovative methodologies to offer a full spectrum of services, from conservative treatments to advanced surgical procedures like minimally invasive techniques -- all aimed at enhancing patient quality of life.

Detailed information on the Jayanagar clinic, services, Dr. Umesh Srikantha's profile, and appointment booking is available at: www.spine360.in/jayanagar.

Address:

Spine 360

Third Floor, No. 7-2, Ananthaa, 3rd Main Road,

Jayanagar 6th Block, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560070,

Bangalore, India.

maps.app.goo.gl/hyYmkKLhX4U3fezk8

