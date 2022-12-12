New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI/GPRC): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said in his inaugural speech at the Ashtalakshmi Sant Vichar Sammelan that began in Agartala on Friday that spirituality is the philosophy of the country.

The Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Mahant Chitta Maharaj of Shanti Kali Ashram on the first day of the Ashtalakshmi Sant Vichar Sammelan organized jointly by the Department of Tourism, Government of Tripura, Amarvani Event Foundation and Indus Moon Private Limited.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called eight states as Ashtalakshmi. Through the Ashtalakshmi Samalan, the eight states will get an opportunity to understand each other's sadhu culture. This will achieve the unity of the culture here. Saha said, 'If we do not understand each other, then what will we tell others about its importance.'

'Who am I? If you do not know what I was born for, then you will not be able to do anything for anyone else. Be it a temple or a mosque, its dome is thin. The purpose behind it is to reach God through sound,'' Saha expressed his sentiments in these words.

Introduction to the spiritual culture of North East through the conference - Deputy Chief Minister Verma.

There is a common misconception across the country that people from North Eastern states dance, eat and sleep. But they are unaware of the vast spiritual culture here. President of Ashtalakshmi Sant Vichar Sammelan, Tripura Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Verma said that the main objective of Ashtalakshmi Sant Vichar Sammelan is to introduce them to the country.

"The culture of the North East has been studied extensively by foreign scholars. A history is happening on the occasion of this meeting. We are all witnesses to it," Verma appealed.

The culture of the country is our main identity at the global level. We have given the message of the rituals of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' to the world. Spirituality is the pulse of India. To understand this it is necessary to note the heartbeat,'' Verma said at the time. He also warned that irreligious politics should never be done.

The path of peace from the saints - Gosavi

A disturbed person disturbs the whole world. According to the executive chairman of the meeting, Dr Tukaram and Dnyaneshwar have given the message of peace and prosperity necessary for public welfare in the literature of Maharashtrian saints. Madan Maharaj Gosavi (Member NCLT-J).

'' There is unrest in the world. The Russia-Ukraine war continues. The struggle of women continues in Iran. In such an environment, only spirituality shows man the path to peace,'' expressed Gosavi's opinion.

Sages-saints should ask for happiness-peace-prosperity-Chitta Maharaj of the society

The primary duty of the sages and saints of Tripura is not to sit in the temple, but to spread awareness about religion in the society. While doing this work, they should not ask anything from anyone. The executive chairman of the meeting respected Mr. Chitta Maharaj (Mahant of Shanti Kali Ashram) in his address appealed to wish for the happiness and prosperity of the society.

Sanatan Dharma is the identity of India. You are virtuous because Surya Darshan used to happen in North Eastern states earlier. People come from far and wide to bathe in the Gangas. Then the fish in the Gangas would get more punya, wouldn't it? But this does not happen. Because it is a place of pilgrimage, they do not know fishes,'' the audience appreciated such knowledge.

Religion should be a subject in education - Prosen

New education policy is being implemented by the Government of India. In this policy, religion should be a compulsory subject in school and college education. Ganga Prasad Prosen, Chancellor of Tripura University expressed the view that the country needs spiritual thoughts and values.

Confluence of the culture of North-East and Maharashtra in the procession

A confluence of culture of North East and Maharashtra was seen in the procession taken out in the morning on the occasion of Ashtalakshmi Sant Vichar Sammelan in Agartala. The procession, which marched from the Ujjayant Palace grounds to the Rabindra Shatabdi Bhawan, featured traditional dances from the north-eastern states and Marathi wind music in Agartala. Gol Akhada of Varakrayan won the hearts of the audience.

Executive Vice President Dr. believes that this conference will take the message of world brotherhood outside the country. Prakash Khandge expressed.

At the beginning of the program, Shantanu Hirlekar presented Ashtalakshmi Stuti. Similarly, a welcome song was presented by Sanskar Bharti. At the end, the Warkaris of Maharashtra created a devotional atmosphere with Dindinritta based on the Krishna Gita. After that artists from Assam also presented music.

