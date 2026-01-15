NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], January 15: India's creative economy is set to celebrate its most powerful women changemakers as the SrijanShakti National Awards 2026 open nominations across the country.

Also Read | Sikkim State Lottery Result Today 6 PM Live: Dear Supreme Thursday Lottery Result of January 15 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Now in its third edition, SrijanShakti has emerged as one of India's most credible platforms recognising women who are redefining design, innovation, entrepreneurship and social impact. The awards honour women whose work is shaping how India creates, builds and expresses itself - from startups and industry transformation to community empowerment and cultural leadership.

From fashion and architecture to digital design, crafts, sustainability, technology and social innovation, SrijanShakti celebrates women whose ideas are both creative and transformative.

Also Read | Hermes Staff Reportedly Screen Clients' Home Addresses and Social Media to Determine Eligibility for Birkin Bags.

The 2026 awards will recognise outstanding women across three national categories:

- Design Entrepreneur of the Year Award - for women who have built high-impact, design-led enterprises and created new opportunities through creativity.

- Industry Innovation Champion Award - for women driving transformative change through design, technology and systems thinking.

- Social Impact Catalyst Award - for women leveraging design to address critical social challenges and empower communities. "SrijanShakti was created to bring these stories to the national stage, to ensure their leadership, courage and imagination receive the recognition they truly deserve," said Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Vice Chancellor.

The winners will be selected by a national jury comprising leaders from design, industry, academia and cultural institutions. The awards will be presented in March 2026 during Indian Women in Design, a national platform celebrating women, leadership and the creative economy.

Nominations are now open nationwide. Individuals, organisations and institutions are invited to nominate outstanding women whose work reflects creative excellence and social impact.

Apply Nominations through: docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdbNDLRYQmBpY.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)