Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 10: SRM AP, Amaravati, is proud to announce a transformative five-year collaboration with Carnegie Mellon University's School of Computer Science (CMU SCS), USA-one of the world's foremost institutions in artificial intelligence (AI) and cutting-edge research. This strategic collaboration aims to push the boundaries of knowledge, innovation and education in AI-related disciplines, including machine learning, natural language processing, computer vision, infrastructure and systems, and AI ethics and policy.

At the heart of this collaboration is a shared vision to foster an ecosystem that nurtures groundbreaking research, cultivates exceptional talent and accelerates advancements in AI-driven technologies.

A Pioneering Collaboration for AI Excellence

"CMU's School of Computer Science is excited to work with SRM AP, Amaravati, on this landmark collaboration to advance research and bolster AI education. Together, we will shape the future of AI and empower the next generation of researchers, educators and industry leaders to push the frontiers of technology and drive meaningful change in society," said Prof. Martial Hebert, Dean of CMU's School of Computer Science.

Empowering Research Through Global Collaboration

As part of this collaboration, SRM AP, Amaravati's research faculty and researchers will have the opportunity to engage directly with the esteemed faculty and researchers at CMU's School of Computer Science. They will immerse themselves in CMU SCS's pioneering AI labs, working alongside global experts in key research domains. This will facilitate research, knowledge sharing and the development of state-of-the-art AI innovations that address real-world challenges.

Dr P Sathyanarayanan, Pro-Chancellor of SRM AP, Amaravati, said that, "To further strengthen research capabilities, this collaboration will also pave the way to establish advanced AI labs at SRM AP, Amaravati. These labs will be incubators for novel AI research, fostering a stimulating environment that promotes academic rigor, interdisciplinary collaboration and technological innovation."

Advancing AI Education with World-Class Learning Opportunities

Beyond research, this collaboration is designed to enrich the academic experience of SRM-AP's teaching faculty and research scholars. Selected faculty members and scholars can audit cutting-edge AI courses at CMU's School of Computer Science as visiting participants. This exposure will allow them to engage with CMU SCS faculty and contribute to developing robust AI curricula at SRM-AP. They will also gain hands-on experience in designing assignments, worksheets and examinations that mirror real-world AI problem-solving scenarios, enhancing the quality of AI education at SRM AP, Amaravati.

Unparalleled Research Internships for Students

Prof. Manoj K Arora, Vice Chancellor of SRM AP, Amaravati, expressed that, "In a move that underscores its commitment to nurturing future AI leaders, the collaboration will offer SRM-AP students the opportunity to undertake research internships at CMU's School of Computer Science." Selected students will spend approx. six weeks each summer immersed in a world-class research environment, gaining firsthand experience in tackling complex AI challenges alongside leaders in the field. This experience will provide students with unparalleled insights and exposure to global research methodologies, setting them apart in the highly competitive AI landscape.

By leveraging CMU SCS's expertise and SRM-AP's commitment to academic excellence, this collaboration will drive innovation, expand knowledge horizons and create a lasting impact on the AI ecosystem between the universities.

