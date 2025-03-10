New Delhi, March 10: Apple is expected to introduce a smarter version of its voice assistant, Siri in 2026. Initially planned to be released with iOS 18, the Sri upgrades have faced delays. Apple now reportedly aims to deliver the advanced features of Siri by 2026. Apple spokesperson Jacqueline Roy reportedly revealed that the company is slightly behind schedule in launching all the Siri features. It will take longer than initially expected to implement these features, with plans to start rolling them out in the upcoming year.

Apple showcased new AI-powered enhancements for Siri during the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024, which were intended to be part of its iOS 18 . However, due to development challenges, it is possible that these features may be postponed and introduced in a later version of iOS instead. MacBook Air M4 and New Mac Studio Launched in India; From Price to Specifications and Features, Know Everything About Latest Devices From Apple.

The delay has affected Apple's initial plans, which intended to launch a smart and personalised version of Siri earlier. The delay in introducing the latest version of Siri indicates that Apple is reportedly facing various development issues like engineering challenges. It has contributed to the slower progress in delivering the advanced features for Siri. As per a report of Bloomberg, Apple is experiencing challenges within its AI division, which is leading to delays in updates for the Siri digital assistant.

The company announced that features unveiled last June, like Siri's ability to access personal information for answering questions and providing more accurate control over applications, will now be rolled out sometime in the coming year. Although Apple had not previously established a timeline for these capabilities, they were originally expected to be included in the iOS 18.4 software update scheduled for this April. iPad Air M3 Launched in India, Introduces New Magic Keyboard; Check Price, Features, Specifications and Sale Details of Latest Device From Apple.

The Siri features that are said to be facing delays include Apple Intelligence, which would allow Siri to analyse and understand information from messages, emails, photos, and files saved on the device. Additionally, Siri is anticipated to carry out tasks within applications without the need to open them.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 10, 2025 06:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).