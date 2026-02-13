Dr Samir V Kamat, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman, DRDO and Union Minister Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal will attend the Special Convocation at SRM AP

NewsVoir

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 13: SRM University-AP will hold a Special Convocation on February 14, 2026, to recognise and honour Dr Samir V Kamat, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman, DRDO with the prestigious Honoris Causa degree. The university will honour Dr Kamat for his outstanding contributions to India's self-reliance and technological strength in defence systems.

Also Read | Arai Village Ghost Rumours: Nashik Police Debunk Viral AI-Generated Photos and Videos Causing Panic.

The Special Convocation will be graced by Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal, Hon'ble Minister of State (I/C) for Law & Justice and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Govt of India, as the Chief Guest. Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal, Hon'ble Minister will deliver the convocation address at the ceremony.

Founder Chancellor of SRM University-AP Dr T R Paarivendhar, Pro-Chancellor Dr P Sathyanarayanan, Vice Chancellor Prof. Ch Satish Kumar, Registrar Dr R Premkumar Members of Governing Body, Board of Management and Academic and Research Council will also attend the convocation ceremony where 7 Ph.D. scholars will be awarded their doctoral degrees.

Also Read | How To Verify the Mobile and Email Linked to Your Aadhaar.

Prof. Ch Satish Kumar, Vice Chancellor of SRM AP remarked that the Special Convocation is a celebration of excellence, leadership, and the enduring power of knowledge to transform society.

SRM University-AP is all set to host the grand occasion in the presence of its Deans, Directors, Faculty, Scholars and Staff. The special convocation at SRM AP marks an occasion to celebrate the academic excellence of the research scholars and celebrate and honour the contributions of the distinguished guests.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)