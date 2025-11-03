HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], November 3: SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), with campuses at Kattankulathur, Ramapuram, Vadapalani, Tiruchirappalli, Delhi-NCR (Ghaziabad, UP), along with SRM University, Sonepat, and SRM University, Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) and Acharapakkam, will launch applications and the selection process for admissions across Engineering & Technology, Management, Law, Medicine & Health Sciences, Science & Humanities, and Agricultural Sciences will be conducted through entrance examinations and other institutional criteria between March and July 2026.

Applications for all courses will be available online from 12:00 PM on November 3, 2025. Candidates can find detailed information and submit their applications on www.srmist.edu.in

Schedule of Examinations for SRM Joint Entrance Examinations 2026:

SRMJEEE (UG) - B.Tech / M.Tech (Integrated):

Phase I: April 23 - 28, 2026 | Last date to apply: April 16, 2026

Phase II: June 10 - 15, 2026 | Last date to apply: June 4, 2026

Phase III: July 4 - 5, 2026 | Last date to apply: June 30, 2026

SRMJEEE (PG) - M.Tech:

Phase I: March 14, 2026 | Last date to apply: March 9, 2026

Phase II: May 16, 2026 | Last date to apply: May 11, 2026

Phase III: July 15, 2026 | Last date to apply: July 10, 2026

MBA Programmes:

Phase I: February 28, 2026 (Saturday - Forenoon and Afternoon sessions)

Phase II: April 17, 2026 (Friday - Afternoon) and April 18, 2026 (Saturday - Forenoon)

Phase III: June 5, 2026 (Friday - Afternoon) and June 6, 2026 (Saturday - Forenoon)

Medicine & Health Sciences (UG):

Phase I: April 17, 2026 (Friday - Forenoon) and April 18, 2026 (Saturday - Afternoon)

Phase II: June 5, 2026 (Friday - Forenoon) and June 6, 2026 (Saturday - Afternoon)

Medicine & Health Sciences (PG):

Phase I: April 17, 2026 (Friday - Forenoon) and April 18, 2026 (Saturday - Afternoon)

Phase II: June 5, 2026 (Friday - Forenoon) and June 6, 2026 (Saturday - Afternoon)

Medicine & Health Sciences (Post PG Programmes):

Single Phase: April 17, 2026 (Friday - Forenoon) and April 18, 2026 (Saturday - Afternoon)

Law Programmes:

Phase I: April 17, 2026 (Friday - Afternoon) and April 18, 2026 (Saturday - Forenoon)

Phase II: June 5, 2026 (Friday - Afternoon) and June 6, 2026 (Saturday - Forenoon)

LLB Programme:

Phase I: April 17, 2026 (Friday - Afternoon) and April 18, 2026 (Saturday - Forenoon)

Phase II: June 5, 2026 (Friday - Afternoon) and June 6, 2026 (Saturday - Forenoon)

The examinations will be conducted in Remote Proctored Online Mode (RPOM), allowing students to take the test remotely using a laptop or desktop with internet access.

SRM Group has an exceptional placement record, achieving over 14,030 job offers in the academic year 2024-25 through more than 2,193 recruitment drives by leading companies such as Amazon, Google, Wells Fargo, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, BNY, LTIMindtree, EY GDS, Optum, IBM, Siemens, PayPal, Accenture, Capgemini, Hewlett Packard, DE Shaw India, TCS, Infosys, Cognizant, Wipro, Edtheory, Hamad Medical Corporation, Ascend Rehab, ABB, L&T, Ford, Schneider, Renault Nissan, Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Reliance, Yamaha Motors, Royal Enfield, Adani, Federal Bank, and Deloitte.

The highest salary package offered was ₹65 LPA, with 47 international offers and 202 students receiving packages above ₹20 LPA. This strong performance reflects SRMIST's emphasis on an industry-aligned curriculum, internships, entrepreneurship, and global exposure.

Toppers of SRMJEE will be awarded the Founder's Scholarship, which includes a 100% waiver of tuition and hostel fees, while Merit Scholarships offering 25% to 100% tuition fee waivers will be provided based on ranks across all phases, subject to campus-specific criteria.

For further details and online applications, candidates can visit www.srmist.edu.in

ABOUT SRM

SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST-KTR) is a multi-disciplinary university recognised with an A++ accreditation by NAAC and classified as a Category I university with 12B status by UGC/MoE. In the 2025 NIRF rankings, SRMIST secured the 11th position nationally and holds a global '4 Star' rating from QS, along with the India-centric QS IGAUGE Diamond rating.

Driven by a commitment to academic excellence, research innovation, and global outlook, SRMIST-KTR has emerged as one of India's most vibrant knowledge ecosystems.

SRMIST operates six campuses located at Kattankulathur and Acharapakkam (Chengalpattu district, Tamil Nadu), Ramapuram and Ramapuram Part (Vadapalani) in Chennai, Tiruchirapalli (in Tamil Nadu), Modi Nagar in NCR New Delhi, Sonepat (in Haryana), Amaravati (in AP), and Gangtok (in Sikkim). More details are available at www.srmist.edu.in.

SRMIST Contact:

Devadeep Konwar

Director - Communications

Email: director.communications@srmist.edu.in

