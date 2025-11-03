New York, November 3: New York City residents are all set to cast their votes in one of the most anticipated mayoral elections in recent years. With the race drawing national attention, early voting has already seen tens of thousands of ballots cast across the five boroughs. The 2025 race has evolved into a defining political contest featuring Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani, independent Andrew Cuomo, and Republican Curtis Sliwa. The outcome is being watched closely nationwide, as it may signal voter sentiment ahead of the 2026 U.S. midterm elections.

The outcome of this election could reshape New York’s approach to critical issues like affordability, safety, housing, and governance. While Mamdani leads most polls with strong support from working-class and younger voters, Cuomo and Sliwa continue to appeal to moderates and conservatives seeking change. As Election Day draws near, New Yorkers are weighing their options carefully amid a surge in early voter turnout and spirited campaigning. As New Yorkers prepare to decide the city’s future, here’s everything you need to know about the 2025 New York City Mayoral Election, including the election date, key candidates, and how to vote. New York City Mayoral Election 2025 Date, Time: When Is NYC Mayor Election? Who Are the Key Candidates? When Will Results Be Declared?

New York City Mayoral Election 2025 Date

The New York City Mayoral Election 2025 will be held on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, with polling stations across all five boroughs—Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, and Staten Island—open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Early voting began on October 25 and will continue through November 2, allowing residents to cast their ballots ahead of Election Day. Voters who are in line by 9 p.m. on Election Day will still be allowed to vote as per city election rules.

Key Candidates in the New York City Mayoral Election 2025

Democratic Party Candidate Zohran Mamdani:

34-year-old Zohran Mamdani, a state assembly member from Queens, is the Democratic Party's nominee, running on a progressive platform focused on affordability, universal healthcare, and free public transit. His campaign emphasises making New York "a city for everyone" and addressing inequality through bold social reforms. Notably, if elected, Mamdani will be the first Muslim mayor in the US. New York City Mayoral Election 2025: Zohran Mamdani Claimed Victory Over Andrew Cuomo, Next Obstacle Eric Adams, Republicans and More.

Independent Andrew Cuomo:

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is running as an independent, seeking to reestablish his political foothold. His campaign centres on public safety, housing expansion, and stable governance, appealing to moderates and centrist voters frustrated by political polarisation.

Republican Party Candidate Curtis Sliwa:

Curtis Sliwa, founder of the Guardian Angels, is the Republican Party's nominee, focusing on restoring law and order and reversing bail reforms. He advocates reopening Rikers Island and strengthening policing to ensure safety across the five boroughs.

How to Vote in the New York City Mayoral Election 2025

Early voting: Vote early in person from October 25 to November 2. Election Day: Vote in person on Election Day, November 4, 2025, between 6 AM and 9 PM. Absentee Ballots: Can be dropped off at early voting centres until November 2 or at Election Day sites by 9 PM. Polling locations: Find your assigned site via the NYC Board of Elections website. Eligibility: Must be a registered voter, a US citizen, a NYC resident for at least 30 days, and 18 or older.

Zohran Mamdani has already taken a lead in the 2025 New York City Mayoral Election, according to recent reports, maintaining a double-digit advantage over rivals Andrew Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa. His strong grassroots support, particularly among young and working-class voters in Queens and Brooklyn, has energised the Democratic base ahead of Election Day. With affordability and public safety emerging as top voter concerns, the race is shaping up to be a defining moment for New York’s political direction.

The next mayor will inherit the responsibility of tackling rising living costs, housing shortages, and urban safety challenges while steering the city’s post-pandemic recovery. As the November 4 election approaches, all eyes are on how New Yorkers will shape the future of America’s largest city.

