Business News | SRMIST Launches 15-Month PGDM-X Programme for Working Professionals in Collaboration with NUS Singapore

HT Syndication

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 12: SRM Institute of Science and Technology has announced the launch of its Post Graduate Diploma in Management for Executives (PGDM-X), a specially curated 15-month executive management programme designed exclusively for working professionals seeking to accelerate their leadership journey without stepping away from their careers. Offered in academic collaboration with National University of Singapore, the programme blends immersive residencies, online learning, global exposure, and industry-led mentorship to prepare professionals for next-generation leadership roles in an increasingly technology-driven and globally connected business landscape.

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Structured for mid- to senior-level professionals, entrepreneurs, business owners, and emerging CXOs, the PGDM-X programme is designed around the realities of modern leadership, where business transformation is increasingly shaped by AI, digital intelligence, sustainability, geopolitical shifts, and cross-functional decision-making. The programme enables participants to continue working while pursuing an academically rigorous and application-driven management education experience.

The 15-month programme follows a modular format comprising six on-campus residencies at SRMIST, five inter-residency online learning phases, and a seven-day international immersion at the NUS campus in Singapore. Participants will engage in intensive classroom learning, case-based discussions, leadership simulations, industry interactions, masterclasses, and global business exposure while immediately applying their learning within their organisations.The curriculum has been carefully curated to combine foundational management disciplines with future-ready business capabilities. Key modules include Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning for Business Analytics, Digital Transformation & India Stack, Strategic Marketing Simulation, Leadership Communication, Entrepreneurship & Start-up Management, Organisational Leadership, Financial Markets, Supply Chain Management, Design Thinking, and Project Management among others.

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One of the programme's defining strengths lies in its distinguished advisory and academic leadership ecosystem. The Advisory Board comprises some of India's most respected management thinkers and corporate leaders, including Rajesh Godhwani, visiting faculty IIM-Bangalore and Mr Dipyaman Sanyal, former analyst Dow Jones and Blackstone, Prof. Rishikesha T. Krishnan, former Director of Indian Institute of Management Bangalore; Prof. Bibek Banerjee, former Professor at Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad; Prof. Mukund R. Dixit, former Professor at IIM Ahmedabad; Prof. Amitava, GlaxoSmithKline Chaired Professor of Corporate Innovation at INSEAD; Archana Bhaskar, former CHRO at Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and former global HR leader at Shell and Unilever; along with Prof. Vinay Kumar, Pro Vice-Chancellor at SRMIST and former Professor at IIM Lucknow.

The teaching panel brings together globally experienced academicians, industry practitioners, and business strategists from premier institutions and multinational corporations. Faculty members include former professors from IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Lucknow, and Ashoka University, alongside industry experts with leadership experience at organisations such as Qualcomm, Intel, JP Morgan, Credit Suisse, Dow Jones, and Bloomberg-linked consulting ecosystems. The programme also features mentorship and interactions with prominent global professionals, policy advisors, entrepreneurs, and innovation leaders across sectors including AI, finance, sustainability, healthcare, and technology.

As part of the international immersion, participants will spend a week at the NUS campus in Singapore engaging in global insight courses, curated industry visits, and executive masterclasses. The immersion is designed to provide firsthand exposure to international business ecosystems, innovation hubs, and leadership practices across Asia's most dynamic economies.

The programme further offers over 530 hours of faculty engagement, more than 20 hours of industry interaction, extensive project-based learning, capstone simulations, and access to the wider SRM alumni ecosystem of over 2,00,000 professionals across industries and geographies.

SRMIST stated that the PGDM-X programme reflects the institution's growing focus on building globally benchmarked executive education pathways that combine academic depth, industry relevance, and leadership transformation for the future of business.Admissions to the programme will follow a selective and merit-based process comprising online application, profile evaluation, and interaction rounds. The programme fee is INR 12.8 lakh, inclusive of tuition, international immersion, accommodation, academic materials, and travel components related to the Singapore immersion.

For more information, applicants may visit SRMIST Official Website or contact the admissions office at: https://applications.srmist.edu.in/post-graduate-diploma-in-management-executive-pgdm

About the PGDM-X ProgrammeThe Post Graduate Diploma in Management for Executives (PGDM-X) is a 15-month executive management programme offered by SRM Institute of Science and Technology in academic collaboration with National University of Singapore. Designed exclusively for working professionals, entrepreneurs, and emerging business leaders, the programme combines immersive on-campus residencies, online learning, industry engagement, and an international immersion in Singapore to deliver a globally benchmarked executive education experience. The curriculum integrates contemporary business leadership with future-focused domains such as Artificial Intelligence, Digital Transformation, Business Analytics, Strategy, Innovation, and Organisational Leadership, enabling professionals to accelerate career growth while continuing their professional commitments.

About the NUS Business School

National University of Singapore is Singapore's flagship research university and one of the world's leading institutions for higher education, innovation, and global research excellence. Ranked among the top universities globally and consistently recognised as one of Asia's premier academic institutions, NUS is known for its strengths in business, technology, engineering, data science, and leadership education. Through its globally connected ecosystem, strong industry partnerships, and interdisciplinary learning environment, NUS prepares future-ready leaders equipped to navigate rapidly evolving global business landscapes.

SRMIST Contact:Devadeep Konwar, Director - CommunicationsEmail: director.communications@srmist.edu.inDr. K.S.Lakshmi.Director-Admissions

Email:director.admissions@srmist.edu.inContact- 080 6908 7000

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