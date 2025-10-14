HT Syndication

Kattankulathur (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 14: 'Knowledge is the true power that drives innovation, entrepreneurship, science, technology, research, and skill. The future lies in transforming this knowledge into wealth, a principle that holds significance across every field,' emphasised Shri Nitin Jairam Gadkari, Hon'ble Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India, during the prestigious 21st Convocation Ceremony held at SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Kattankulathur, Chennai.

Prof. Bharat Bhasker, Director, Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, was conferred the Honorary Degree of Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa) in recognition of their outstanding contributions to science and technology.

Presiding over the ceremony was Dr. T. R. Paarivendhar, Founder & Chancellor of SRMIST, who highlighted the institute's commitment to academic excellence and societal impact.

This year, a total of 15,105 degrees were awarded, comprising 9,324 males, 5,779 females and 2 Transgender. The distribution includes 6,686 undergraduate degrees (4,455 males and 2,231 females), 7,938 postgraduate degrees (4,623 males, 3,313 females, and 2 transgender), and 388 doctoral degrees (174 males and 214 females), 11 PG. Diploma (6 males, and 5 females), 82 Diploma (66 males and 16 females). Additionally, 299 rank medalists were honoured, where 214 first-rank holders (52 males and 162 females), 52 second-rank holders (10 males and 42 females), and 33 third-rank holders (13 males and 20 females), celebrating academic excellence across disciplines.

The event was honoured by Shri Nitin Jairam Gadkari, Hon'ble Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India, who graced the occasion as the Chief Guest and delivered an inspiring Convocation Address to a full house of graduates, faculty, and dignitaries.

In his address, he stated, "Knowledge is the greatest power of all, it embodies innovation, entrepreneurship, science, technology, research, skills, and successful practices. The ability to transform knowledge into wealth will define the future of every nation and every field."

He further added, "our Prime Minister's dream is to make India the world's third-largest economy. As the fastest-growing economy, our mission is to build an Atmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat, a self-reliant and developed nation that leads the world as a Vishwa Guru."

The true strength of any powerful nation lies in its commitment to futuristic development, in innovation, research, and technology. These are the foundations on which India's progress and global leadership will be built."

Prof. Bharat Bhasker, Director, Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, said, "To the graduating students, I wish to say this, you are the future of this country. India stands at a defining moment of transformation, a transition towards becoming one of the world's largest economies and a global leader. The responsibility of this growth rests on your shoulders.

Wherever you go, whether you enter industry, research, or pursue your own start-ups, give your best with both heart and mind. The nation's progress will be built on your innovation, integrity, and commitment. Together, let us ensure that India reaches the heights it rightfully deserves."

The Annual Report of the Institution was presented by Prof. C. Muthamizhchelvan, Vice Chancellor, SRMIST, who said, "This year, SRMIST has achieved remarkable milestones, from NAAC A++ accreditation for the third consecutive time and 11th rank in NIRF 2025, to 491 patents and 42 startups incubated. Scholarships worth ₹108.18 crores supported 7,000+ students, ensuring that talent thrives regardless of social or financial barriers, while our academic and research initiatives continue to drive innovation and global engagement."

He also emphasised, "At SRMIST, diversity and inclusion are central to excellence. Among 15,105 graduates, 55% of Ph.D. graduates and 75% of rank holders are women, and notably, two transgender students graduated this year, a testament to our commitment to celebrate every learner, every journey, and every identity. With students from 65+ countries, SRMIST shapes graduates to be torchbearers of inclusion, builders of equity, and catalysts of global change."

Thousands of students received their degrees across diverse disciplines, marking the culmination of years of dedication and academic excellence. Among the rank holders, female graduands stood out across all agriculture programmes, exemplifying the empowerment of women in science and technology. This year also witnessed two transgender students graduating from SRMIST, an inspiring testament to the university's inclusive spirit and commitment to diversity.

The ceremony was a vibrant confluence of tradition, pride, and forward-looking optimism, reaffirming SRMIST's stature as a premier institution shaping the future of education and innovation in India.

About SRMISTSRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST-KTR) is a multi-disciplinary university recognised with an A++ accreditation by NAAC and classified as a Category I university with 12B status by UGC/MoE. In the 2024 NIRF rankings, SRMIST secured the 12th position nationally and holds a global '4 Star' rating from QS, along with the India-centric QS IGAUGE Diamond rating.

Driven by a commitment to academic excellence, research innovation, and global outlook, SRMIST-KTR has emerged as one of India's most vibrant knowledge ecosystems. With over 500 active labs, ₹270+ crore in external funding, 600+ funded projects, and more than 53,000 research publications, SRMIST is a research-intensive institution.

SRMIST operates six campuses located at Kattankulathur (Chengalpattu district, Tamil Nadu), Ramapuram and Ramapuram Part (Vadapalani) in Chennai, Tiruchirapalli (in Tamil Nadu), Modi Nagar in NCR New Delhi, Sonepat (in Haryana), Amaravati (in AP), and Gangtok (in Sikkim). More details are available at www.srmist.edu.in.

For more information, please write to:

Devadeep Konwar, Director - Communications

Email: director.communications@srmist.edu.in

Some glimpses from the event:

