India defeated West Indies by nine wickets in the IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, October 14. With this victory, the India National Cricket Team have clinched a 2-0 whitewash against the West Indies National Cricket Team and this is the team's first series victory in the ICC WTC 2025-27 (World Test Championship) cycle. KL Rahul was the top-scorer for Team India in their run chase as he struck an unbeaten 58 to steer the team over the line. He had Dhruv Jurel at the other end, who scored six runs. This was Shubman Gill's first Test series win as India captain since taking over the role earlier this year. IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025: Mohammed Siraj Surpasses Blessing Muzarabani To Become Highest Wicket-Taker in Tests This Year.

Having set a 121-run target by the West Indies on the back of a spirited effort by the visitors in their second innings, India needed just 58 runs on Day 5 to secure the win. And against the run of play, Roston Chase picked up the wicket of Sai Sudharsan with Shai Hope taking a sensational catch at first slip. West Indies got another wicket as well in the form of Shubman Gill, who attempted an aggressive shot but only ended up miscuing his effort. West Indies would have hoped to build more pressure on India by only delaying the inevitable but KL Rahul and Dhruv Jurel ensured that there were no setbacks for the hosts in this chase. With this, India also became the third team with most Test wins at home (122) and it was a 10th straight Test series win over the West Indies.

West Indies might have ended up as the second-best side in the IND vs WI 2025 Test series, but they surely would be taking some positives from the 2nd Test in Delhi. Asked to follow on, John Campbell (115) and Shai Hope (103) showed just how good West Indies could be at the top of the order while late fightback from Justin Greaves and also Jayden Seales also stood out as a highlight for the visitors. For India, Yashasvi Jaiswal starred with a 175-run knock while captain Shubman Gill also hit a century (129). With the ball, Kuldeep Yadav starred with a five-wicket haul (5/82), his fifth in Test cricket and once again took three wickets in the third innings of the match. Jasprit Bumrah also took three wickets in the West Indies' second innings. Mohammed Siraj Performs Cristiano Ronaldo's 'SIUUU' Celebration After Dismissing Shai Hope During IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Shubman Gill's First Test Series Win as Captain

Shubman Gill has had an impressive start to life as the India National Cricket Team Test captain and this 2-0 win over the West Indies is sure to hold a special place in his career. The young captain was challenged at times, especially with West Indies putting up a spirited show in the third innings of the IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025, but he eventually had the last laugh. In his first stint as Team India's Test captain, Shubman Gill had attained a 2-2 draw against England in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025. With this 2-0 victory, India also reasserted their dominance on home soil after a forgettable time against New Zealand last year when the team, then led by Rohit Sharma had to suffer a 3-0 whitewash.

