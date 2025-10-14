After his recent eviction from Bigg Boss 19, writer and actor Zeishan Quadri reflected on his eventful journey inside the house, especially his bond with co-contestant Tanya Mittal. Known for their mentor-mentee relationship, the duo’s dynamic often became a talking point among fans. ‘Bigg Boss 19′: Salman Khan Hits Back at AR Murugadoss’ Remarks on Unprofessionalism After ‘Sikandar’ Failure, Questions ‘Madharaasi’ Box Office Performance.

Zeishan Quadri Reacts to Tanya Mittal ‘Lying’ Claims

In a conversation with Telly Talk India, Zeishan addressed the ongoing buzz about Tanya being called a liar by some contestants and viewers. He responded calmly, saying, “Those claiming she lies are observing and learning the truth. Because of that, they can say whether she’s speaking the truth or a falsehood. When I was inside, Tanya and I had a good bonding. When I had 103-degree fever, that girl and Shehbaz took care of me and attended to me. I had a personal mentor-mentee bond with her, and many times, I would tease her.”

Zeishan Quadri on Tanya Mittal’s Emotional Moments

The Gangs of Wasseypur writer also recalled some emotional moments from the show that revealed the softer side of their bond. “Tanya would sometimes come over, rest her head on my shoulder, and cry. Once, she told me it felt like a one-sided relationship and complained that I didn’t treat her like a sister,” Zeishan shared. He further added that he had advised Tanya to be upfront and honest once she steps outside the house. “I asked her to speak up. I told her whatever you said inside, lies or truth, you will have to give answers to the media and the outside world,” he said. However, Zeishan expressed a hint of disappointment when recalling the moment of his exit. He revealed that Tanya did not meet him when he was leaving the house, something that left him feeling a bit hurt. Meanwhile, viewers have noticed changes in the house dynamics after Zeishan’s eviction, with tensions rising among contestants who were once close. ‘Bigg Boss 19’ Promo: Emotions Flare and Alliances Shift As Housemates Nominate Contenders out of Captaincy Race (Watch Video)

About 'Bigg Boss 19'

The 19th season of Bigg Boss, themed “Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar,” brings a fresh twist to the reality show. This season gives contestants more power in decision-making while allowing the audience to play a more active role in shaping outcomes. The show continues to mix politics, emotion, and entertainment in its signature dramatic fashion. The season features a diverse lineup of celebrities, including Amaal Malik, Kunickaa Sadanand, Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Baseer Ali, Tanya Mittal, Mridul, Farhana Bhatt, Nehal Chudasma, Abhishek Bajaj, Pranit More and the latest wild card entry Malti Chahar.

