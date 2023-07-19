BusinessWire India

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 19: SSN School of Advanced Career Education in Chennai (a part of SSN Institutions and Shiv Nadar Foundation) and Drexel University have announced a landmark collaboration to establish the SSN-Drexel University International Graduate Program in Biomedical Engineering. The program will specialize in Medical Instrumentation, offering Indian students exceptional opportunities to pursue an advanced degree. By combining the expertise of two world-class institutions, students will gain a strong foundation in biomedical engineering principles and cutting-edge knowledge in medical instrumentation. Graduates, in particular international STEM students, will benefit from a guaranteed three-year work visa (OTP) on graduation, enhancing their career prospects globally. Students can apply at SSN’s official website. The application will be open till 20th July 2023. “The Department of Biomedical Engineering at SSN has a long-standing association with the Drexel School of Biomedical Engineering, including joint research publications and student internships. This collaboration will offer students a world-class opportunity to foster creativity and technological innovation cost-effectively. SSN believes in the holistic development of students and through this collaborative effort, we are not only strengthening academic ties but also grooming the next generation of leaders in the emerging field of Biomedical Engineering,” said Dr. Kala Vijayakumar, President, SSN Institutions, India. “Both SSN SACE and Drexel University offer cutting-edge education in the fields of engineering and technology. Additionally, Drexel’s unique co-op program offers students the possibility to find employment directly in industry during their degree program. Students on co-op put into practice what they learn in the classroom, gain real work experience, and make a salary that substantially offsets tuition costs. After graduation, international students in STEM fields have 3 years of guaranteed work visa (OPT) if they receive a job offer,” said Rogelio Miñana, Ph.D. Vice Provost for Global Engagement, Professor of Spanish and Global Studies, Drexel University, Philadelphia, USA. In addition to this partnership, SSN School of Advanced Career Education (SACE) has a successful track record of bringing top international institutions to India. SSN SACE specializes in offering programs in collaboration with renowned universities, enabling students to access cutting-edge education without leaving the country. Through SACE, SSN Institutions has consistently demonstrated its commitment to providing students with global exposure and preparing them for successful careers in a rapidly changing world.

Applications for the SSN-Drexel University International Graduate Program in Biomedical Engineering with a specialization in Medical Instrumentation are now open. Interested students are encouraged to seize this opportunity to embark on a transformative educational journey.

Prospective students can apply through this link: https://drexel.edu/biomed/global-partnerships/international-programs/ssn-college-of-engineering-chennai-india/

