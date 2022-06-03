Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 3 (ANI/PR Newswire): In its effort to strengthen India's regional connectivity, Star Air, the aviation arm of Sanjay Ghodawat Group is set to operate Bhuj as its 17th destination under the regional connectivity scheme UDAN.

With a vision of Connecting Real India, Star Air views Bhuj as a multifaceted city of culture and color, that is widely famous for its amazing handicrafts, gigantic palaces, and the mesmerizing white desert of Kutch along with the ever so colorful Kutch-Rann Utsav festival. With the launch of our new destination, Star Air will operate its Embraer 145 jets for direct and connecting flights between Bhuj, Ahmedabad, and Belagavi as part of its summer 2022 schedule, w.e.f June 3, 2022. Famous for its weaving, embroidery, block-printing, tie and dye items, Bhuj is also an ideal textile tourism destination that attracts millions of people from across the world. Flights to our new destination will not only strengthen tourism, and boost economic growth, but will allow seamless connectivity to the colorful and picturesque destination.

The launch of the new route heralds the beginning of a new era for Gujarat, as it advocates for better connectivity within the state and the rest of the country. Commenting on the milestone achievement, Shrenik Ghodawat, MD - Star Air, said, "We are pleased to announce Bhuj as our 17th destination. The launch of Bhuj would provide easy access to tourist attractions like the famous Rann Utsav, the Aina Mahal, and religious destinations including the Swaminarayan temple. Enhanced connectivity in Bhuj, will boost tourism, trade, and commerce in Gujarat. We hope to continue connecting many other regional cities to the travel map of India in the times to come."

Star Air will operate five times a week between Bhuj, Ahmedabad, and Belagavi on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. The schedule of these flights has been planned to offer passengers the most reasonable prices under the popular UDAN scheme. This historic flight service between Ahemdabad and Bhuj covers 297kms of the distance between these cities in just 60 minutes instead of 6+ hours via other modes of transport.

Currently, Star Air offers scheduled flight services to 17 Indian destinations that include Ahmedabad, Ajmer (Kishangarh), Bengaluru, Belagavi, Delhi (Hindon), Hubballi, Indore, Jodhpur, Kalaburagi, Mumbai, Nashik, Surat, Tirupati, Jamnagar, Hyderabad, Nagpur, and Bhuj. For more information, please visit www.starair.in. One can also connect with Star Air on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Sanjay Ghodawat Group (SGG) is a prominent Indian business conglomerate that has a presence in various high-value business verticals. Aviation, Consumer Products, Education, Energy, Mining, Realty, Retail, and Textiles are some of its key business domains. SGG was founded in 1993 and since then it has witnessed impressive growth under the splendid stewardship of its Founder and Chairman- Sanjay Ghodawat. It has a strong base of millions of customers globally, an employee strength of over 10,000, and a student base of over 16,000. SGG is moving ahead with great vigour and bringing significant changes in people's lives with its wide range of high-quality products and services.

For more information, please visit www.ghodawat.com

