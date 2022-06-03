Harare, June 3: Zimbabwe's highest-ranking bowler on the ICC Men's ODI Rankings list, Blessing Muzarabani, will make a return to the national side after coming back from the recently-concluded IPL, as he has been named in a 15-member squad for their Cricket World Cup Super League (CWCLS) ODIs against Afghanistan, starting June 4. The side will be led by Craig Ervine, and features eleven players from the squad that toured Sri Lanka in January for a three-match ODI contest, which the hosts won 2-1. Mohammad Azharuddin Says, 'Nothing Wrong With Virat Kohli’s Technique, Sometimes You Also Need a Bit of Luck'.

Two players could be in line for their ODI debuts -- uncapped Clive Madande, a wicketkeeper-batter, who is yet to make his first international appearance, and Tanaka Chivanga, who made his T20I debut against Namibia last month. Notable absentees are Richard Ngarava and Wellington Masakadza, who are recovering from lower back and right shoulder injuries respectively, while Tino Mutombodzi has failed to make a cut this time. Sean Williams is still on compassionate leave, granted to him by Zimbabwe Cricket, according to ICC. Zimbabwe are currently placed at No.12 on the CWCSL standings, only above Netherlands, with 35 points in 12 matches. Their opposition, Afghanistan, are among the top teams -- sitting at No.5 with 70 points. The three matches are slated for June 4, 6 and 9 June at the Harare Sports Club.

Squad: Craig Ervine (c), Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva, Tendai Chatara, Tanaka Chivanga, Luke Jongwe, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Clive Madande, Wesley Madhevere, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Ainsley Ndlovu, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba and Donald Tiripano.

