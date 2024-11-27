VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 27: In a heartwarming gesture, Bollywood superstars and prominent personalities came together to extend their best wishes to Aanshi and Binoy on their wedding day. Against the dazzling backdrop of Times Square, Sanjay Dutt, Randeep Hooda, R. Madhavan, Jay Patel, and Meezaan Jafri delivered heartfelt congratulatory messages, adding a touch of star-studded charm to the couple's special day.

Also Read | Vlogger's Murder in Bengaluru: Probe Reveals Killer Spent 2 Days With Corpse in Apartment, Say Police Sources.

Messages from the Stars

Sanjay Dutt:

Also Read | Lalit Modi, Former IPL Commissioner, Accuses CSK Owner N Srinivasan Of Indirect Fixing In Explosive Interview (Watch Video).

"Hi Aanshi, hi Binoy! Congratulations on your marriage, and all the best to you both. May God bless you with a happy and beautiful life together."

Randeep Hooda:

"Congratulations, Binoy and Aanshi, on this wonderful new journey together. I recently got married myself, and I can tell you, it's a beautiful experience. I wish you both a lifetime of happiness, friendship, and love. May God bless you, and remember to always keep rocking and stay friends first. Cheers!"

R. Madhavan:

"Hi Aanshi, hi Binoy! Congratulations to you both, and wishing you a very, very happy married life with many decades of joy ahead. It's going to be a fun ride, and I can tell you--it's well worth it. Wishing you all the very best and sending lots and lots of love."

Meezaan Jafri:

Known for his close friendship with Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, Meezaan shared a heartfelt message:

"Hi Aanshi, hi Binoy! Wishing you both a lifetime of love and happiness. All the best, and I hope to see you soon. Lots and lots of love. Take care!"

Jay Patel:

"It is with heartfelt joy that I extend my warmest congratulations to the Mevada and Kinarivala families. Aanshi and Binoy, may this new chapter bring you both endless happiness, love, and shared dreams as you journey through life together.

Binoy, having watched you grow up--a young man of kindness, humility, and grace--it fills me with great happiness to see you step into this beautiful union. These remarkable qualities reflect your grandfather, Rambhai Kaka, whose ongoing dedication to uplifting others continues to inspire all who know him.

I cherish our school days, remembering the values we learned from Rambhai Kaka, which we carry forward with pride. Deepak and Namarta Mevada, I celebrate with you on this momentous occasion. Though unable to attend Zeel Mevada's wedding while filming Swatantra Veer Savarkar in the Andaman Islands, I eagerly anticipate being part of this joyous union of families.

Wishing Aanshi and Binoy a lifetime filled with love, harmony, and fulfillment."

A Timeless Celebration

This wedding, blending tradition with modernity, reflects the timeless beauty of Indian culture. The presence of these notable figures not only highlights the couple's special bond but also adds a memorable spark to the joyous occasion.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)