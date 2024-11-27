Bengaluru, November 27: The probe in the murder of a vlogger from Assam allegedly by her paramour, has revealed that the killer spent two days with the corpse of Maya Gogoi, at a service apartment in Bengaluru, police sources said on Wednesday. The shocking incident had come to light in Indiranagar police station limits on Tuesday.

The probe so far has revealed that the boyfriend-turned-alleged killer Aarav Hanoy had spent two days with the body of Maya Gogoi, and most of the time he was just smoking cigarettes while sitting in front of the corpse. ‘Malevolent Murderer’: Man Stabs Lover to Death in Apartment in Bengaluru, Spends Day With the Corpse.

The police have formed two teams and launched a manhunt for him. The suspected killer’s phone is switched off and police teams are searching for him in Kerala and other places.

Aarav Hanoy, after boarding a taxi from the service apartment, had reached the Majestic area located in the Central Business District of Bengaluru and turned off his phone after that.

According to the police, the deceased vlogger Maya lived with her sister in Bengaluru’s HSR Layout. Maya had called her sister and informed her that she wouldn't come home as she was attending an office party on Friday. Later, she had sent another message on Saturday stating that she would not come to the residence as she was partying on that night as well. Bengaluru Horror: Young Woman Murdered at Home, Body Brutally Chopped Into 30 Pieces, Stuffed Into Fridge (Watch Video).

Maya’s sister has told the police that Aarav and Maya were in a relationship for the last six months after meeting via social media. They had checked into the service apartment on Saturday and an initial probe has revealed that the accused had brought a knife with him while checking into the service apartment. He had also purchased a nylon rope online.

After spending time with Maya, the accused had stabbed her to death, police sources stated.

The police have gathered CCTV footage and information about the cab he booked and the time he went out from the service apartment on Tuesday.

The accused had left the service apartment at 8.19 A.M. on Tuesday.

Earlier the police suspected that the killer had spent an entire day with his lover’s corpse in a rented room before coolly strolling out and disappearing.

Now it has emerged that he spent two days with the corpse as Maya and Aarav had booked the service apartment last Saturday. It is suspected that the murder had taken place on Sunday midnight. Maya was employed in a private firm and police have collected CCTV footage of Maya and Aarav entering the service apartment normally on November 23.

The police are probing whether the killer had plans to cut the dead body into pieces and transport it outside as he had spent a day with the corpse. CCTV footage has not shown any other person entering the service apartment between November 23 and November 26. The official statement is yet to be made by the police department.

In a recent gruesome incident, Mahalaxmi, a single working woman, in Bengaluru, was killed on September 3 by her lover, who later chopped her body into more than 50 pieces and stuffed the body parts into a refrigerator.

The alleged killer Mukthiranjan Roy was found hanging from a tree near a crematorium in Bhuinpur village under Dhusuri police station in Odisha's Bhadrak district.

