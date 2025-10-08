PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 8: Startek®, a digital-first global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, announced that Startek India has been named among India's Best Workplaces for Women 2025: Top 10 (Large) by Great Place To Work® India. This recognition follows Startek India's inclusion in 'India's Best Companies To Work For 2025 - Top 100' announced in June. Notably, Startek is the only BPO featured in the Top 10 list.

The rigorous evaluation by Great Place To Work® includes a comprehensive HR practice audit, employee interviews and the anonymous Trust Index© employee opinion survey, benchmarked against a robust framework. The outcome reflects Startek India's inclusive culture, equitable policies and people-first programs that enable women to grow, lead and succeed at every level.

"Earning a place in the Top 10 underscores our sustained focus on creating pathways for women across roles and career stages," said SM Gupta, Global Chief People Officer, Startek. "From transparent hiring and pay practices to leadership development and flexible, safe workplaces, we are investing in initiatives that strengthen representation and deliver measurable outcomes for our people and clients."

This honor reinforces Startek India's ongoing progress toward an equitable, high-performance culture and highlights Startek's commitment to building an inclusive workplace and being an equal opportunity employer.

About Great Place to Work

Backed by 30 years of data, Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Through its proprietary For All™ Model and Trust Index™ Survey, it gives organizations the recognition and tools to create a consistently positive employee experience. Its mission is to help every place become a great place to work for all, driving business growth, improving lives, and empowering communities. Through globally recognized and coveted Great Place To Work Certification™ and highly competitive Best Workplaces Lists, Great Place To Work enables employers to attract and retain talent, benchmark company culture, and increase revenue. Its platform enables leaders to truly capture, analyze and understand the experience of every employee, and compare outcomes with data collected from more than 100 million employees in 150 countries worldwide.

About Startek

Startek® is a global leader in customer experience management, delivering comprehensive digital transformation and CX solutions. With over 35 years of expertise, Startek empowers businesses across diverse industries to create memorable, personalized customer interactions. Operating in 13 countries with a team of 38,000 plus associates, Startek is committed to connecting brands with their customers through innovation, empathy, and operational excellence.To learn more, visit www.startek.com and follow us on LinkedIn @Startek.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2222919/4299556/Startek_Logo.jpg

