New Delhi, October 8: Electronic Arts (EA) has confirmed the global launch date for the Battlefield 6. Gamers can wait for next two days, as the Battlefield 6 will release on October 10, 2025. Ahead of the global launch, Battlefield Studios will roll out a patch update to ensure that players have the latest improvements and fixes for a smooth gaming experience.

EA said, "In order to play Battlefield 6 on PC, you must enable Secure Boot. This necessary security feature allows EA’s Javelin Anticheat to detect, remove and deter cheaters." Gamers can verify if Secure Boot is enabled on their PC by opening the System Information menu. To access it, either search for it directly or type "msinfo32" in the Run command window. Android 16 Rollout Begins: Motorola Beats Rival Companies by Releasing Stable Update to Its Smartphones; Check List of Devices Receiving New OS.

Battlefield 6 Release Timeline in India

This year, the game will launch globally at the same time for all platforms, including PC, PlayStation 5 (PS5), and Xbox Series X|S. In India, players can access Battlefield 6 at 8:30 PM IST on October 10 or 02:00 AM IST on October 11. EA has shared the system requirements needed to run Battlefield 6.

Battlefield 6 PC Requirements

For minimum specifications, the game will run at 1080p with 30 FPS on low settings. A GPU like Nvidia RTX 2060, AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT, or Intel Arc A380 with 6GB VRAM is required. The CPU should be Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 2600, with 16GB dual-channel RAM at 2133MHz. Windows 10 with DirectX 12 is necessary, and approximately 55GB HDD space is needed.

Recommended specifications target 1440p at 60 FPS or 1080p at over 80 FPS on high settings. A GPU like NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, AMD RX 6700 XT, or Intel Arc B580 with 8GB VRAM is suggested. CPU options include Intel Core i7-10700 or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X, with 16GB dual-channel RAM at 3200MHz. Windows 11 64-bit is preferred, and a 90GB SSD is recommended. Gemini 2.5 Computer Use: Google AI Studio Release New Specialised Model Built on Gemini 2.5 Pro To Interact With UI; Know Where To Access It.

For Ultra++ settings, the game can run at 4K with 144–240 FPS using DLSS Super Resolution or Multiframe Generation. The GPU should be NVIDIA RTX 5080 with 16GB VRAM, paired with Intel Core 9 Ultra 285k or AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D. RAM should be 32GB dual-channel at 4800MHz, on Windows 11 64-bit, with DirectX 12 and a 90GB SSD.

