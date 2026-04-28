Business News | State-led Execution, MSME and Agriculture Focus Key to Digital Public Infrastructure 2.0 Rollout: NITI Aayog

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): NITI Aayog has outlined a detailed action plan for the rollout of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) 2.0, recommending decentralised state-led execution, sector-focused transformation cycles, and stronger global engagement to drive India's journey towards a USD 30 trillion economy by 2047.

According to the report, India's DPI initiatives are already contributing nearly 1 per cent of GDP and have the potential to reach 4 per cent by 2030, making it critical to accelerate implementation.

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It stated, "DPI 2.0 is best advanced through decentralised state led initiatives with Government of India and NITI Aayog acting as catalysts".

The report emphasised that India's diversity requires localised approaches, where states and districts play a central role in building self-sustaining local economies. While states will lead execution, the Centre will support through funding, coordination, guidance, and ecosystem collaboration.

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To ensure effective implementation, the report proposed adopting two-year iterative cycles for sectoral transformations. The first year of each cycle will focus on pilot projects in selected states and districts, while the second year will focus on scaling successful models and building ecosystem capacity.

This approach is aimed at creating replicable solutions and accelerating adoption across the country.

The first cycle, planned for 2026-2027, will focus on MSMEs and agriculture, identified as sectors with the highest potential for large-scale livelihood impact.

The report suggested working with six champion states or Union Territories, with each state identifying one or two districts for pilot implementation. It also recommended representation from all five regions of the country--north, south, east, west, and northeast.

The plan includes key milestones such as pilot design and rollout, demonstration of impact in selected districts, development of transformation playbooks, and expansion of successful models to at least five or more states.

To support execution, the report recommended setting up an institutional framework led by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and NITI Aayog. This includes forming a coordination team, an expert advisory group, and engaging specialised DPI organisations to guide sectoral transformations.

It also suggested involving global partners such as development and philanthropic institutions and introducing an impact award programme to incentivise state-level outcomes.

The report further proposed establishing a neutral ecosystem body by 2027 to lead India's global engagement on DPI. This body would showcase scalable models, support implementation in other countries, and build a global collaboration platform focused on DPI and artificial intelligence for public good.

Highlighting the broader vision, the report stated that DPI 2.0 aims to move beyond basic digital access towards productivity-driven growth.

It emphasised that achieving Viksit Bharat by 2047 will depend on transforming the economy into a high-productivity engine and ensuring that digital inclusion translates into livelihoods and economic opportunity.

The report concluded that India must act with speed and coordination, leveraging its digital strengths to build a resilient and inclusive growth model that can serve as a global benchmark. (ANI)

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