Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 4 (ANI): Karnataka's Minister of IT and Higher Education C N Ashwath Narayan on Thursday inaugurated LEED Platinum Certified IT SEZ Park, Brigade Tech Gardens located at Brookefields, Bengaluru.

"Karnataka is known for its technological prowess and Bengaluru in particular has earned for itself the title of Silicon Valley of India. Karnataka is a hot favourite as an investment destination and is home to the highest number of international R&D centres," Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj S Bommai said in a written statement.

"It is also a global hub of technology-based industries. I congratulate the team at Brigade Group for designing and developing Brigade Tech Gardens with its state-of-the-art facilities. I am confident that this SEZ and the other office buildings the company has developed and is developing will complement the growth of the IT and ITeS and Biotech sectors in the city. I would also like to acknowledge the joint venture partner of Brigade Tech Gardens, GIC Singapore," Bommai said.

Speaking at the inauguration C N Ashwath Narayan said, "Karnataka is one of the most innovative states of the country, winning the India Innovation Index ranking for the second time in a row. The Government of Karnataka has consistently introduced progressive policies and initiatives to promote the growth of IT, ITeS and BT in the state and it is the duty of the government to promote skill development and create an environment for innovation."

"Brigade Tech Gardens with its strategic location and world-class facilities provides an excellent work environment to foster and nourish fresh talent and add to the innovative ecosystem of the state. I congratulate the management of Brigade Group and their partner GIC Singapore on setting up this state-of-the-art facility, Brigade Tech Gardens with sustainability as one of its main focus," Narayan added.

M R Jaishankar said, "Brigade Tech Gardens was conceptualised as an innovative, sustainable, and future-ready office space, and today, we are proud to house over 20 renowned global companies at this unique development. We believe that with Brigade Group and GIC joining hands to create this iconic workplace, we are adding value to the economy of our city, by complementing the IT and ITeS sector."

Lee Kok Sun, Chief Investment Officer of Real Estate at GIC, a global institutional investor, said "Brigade Tech Gardens is yet another demonstration of the successful joint venture between GIC and Brigade, a leading developer in India. We look forward to strengthening the partnership between Brigade and GIC further".

As a tenant of Brigade Tech Gardens, Manu Saale, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India (MBRDI), said "We are honoured to have senior leaders from the Govt of Karnataka, with us today as we inaugurate Brigade Tech Gardens, Bangalore is India's high-growth tech hub, and it is encouraging to see some of the largest tech companies establish their base in this new space."

Brigade Tech Gardens at Brookefields is a Grade A project with a total development of 3.2 million sqft, spread across 26 acres. Located at the centre of Bengaluru's IT corridor, Brigade Tech Gardens enjoys excellent connectivity and proximity to the Outer Ring Road and Whitefield.

Designed by world-renowned architecture, planning and design firm, NBBJ, Seattle, USA the development blends technology and nature seamlessly to create the idyllic 21st century workspace. With green thinking at its core, a 100-year-old Banyan tree has been preserved and nurtured, an urban forest planted, and several trees retained and transplanted to restore biodiversity. (ANI)

