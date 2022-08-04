The 2022 Commonwealth Games are underway in Birmingham, England, and the action continues to heat on as the competition reaches its final stages. India has won a total of 18 medals, including 5 gold, 6 silver, and 7 bronze, and ranks seventh in the medal standings. The majority of India's gold came in weightlifting - three- events and the other two from lawn bowls and table tennis each. Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Tally Live Updated: Tejaswin Shankar Grabs Historic Bronze in Men's High Jump; India Rank Seventh on Birmingham CWG Medal Table

Day 8, August 5 will see the start of the wrestling event at the 2022 Birmingham Games. Six athletes will be representing India, three from each gender. The 2018 Gold Coast, 65 kg wrestling champion Bajrang Punia will be heading into the game to defend his title. The India women’s hockey team will be playing Australia in the semi-finals on the same day as well. Several others from the country will also be in action as they compete in boxing, badminton, squash, table tennis, and athletics on day 8.

Indian Athletes in Action on Day 8 Of CWG 2022

Sports Athlete(s) Athletics Noah Tom, Amoj Jacob, Naganathan Pandi, Muhammed Anas (04:07 pm), Abdulla Aboobacker, Eldhose Paul, Praveen Chitravel (11:35 pm), Hima Das (12:45 am), Jyothi Yarraj (02:56 pm), Ancy Sojan (04:10 pm) Badminton India men’s and women’s double round of 16 (3:30 pm) Boxing Rohit Tokas (12:30 am) Hockey* India women’s team Squash* Velavan Senthikumar, Abhay Singh, Sunayna Kuruvilla, Anahat Singh, Joshna Chinappa, Dipika Pallikal, Saurav Ghosal, Harinder Sandu (Subject to Qualification) Table Tennis Sharath Achanta, Sanil Shetty, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Manika Batra, Diya Chitale (women's doubles) and Sreeja Akula, Reeth Rishya (women’s doubles) Bhavina Patel, Wrestling Bajrang Punia, Deepak Punia, Mohit Dahiya, Anshu Malik, Sakshi Malik, Divya Kakran (03:30 pm onwards) Lawn Bowls India vs England (Women’s Pairs Quarterfinals)

Wrestling is one of India's most successful sports at the Commonwealth Games and it will be played on August 5. This will be a great opportunity for India to add more medals to their total tally and move up the standings.

