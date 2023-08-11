New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI): Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) reported a 74 per cent decline in consolidated net profits in April-June 2023 quarter at Rs 212.48 crore.

The state-owned company declared its financial results for the June quarter on Thursday evening.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo is Instagram’s Highest Earner Per Post in 2023, Lionel Messi Second; Virat Kohli in Top 15 of ‘Insta Rich List’.

In the same quarter last year, the net profits or Profit After Tax were Rs 804.5 crore.

The revenue from operations of the company rose from Rs 24,029 crore to Rs 24,359 crore with a rise of just 1.4 per cent.

Also Read | Best & Worst Dressed Celebs of the Week: From Sobhita Dhulipala to BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Check Whose Style Game Rocked and Whose Flopped.

SAIL achieved its best-ever quarterly performance with respect to production and sales. The company registered a growth in crude steel production and sales volumes by 8 per cent and 23 per cent, respectively, on a yearly basis.

Despite the increase in volumes, the turnover has increased by 1 per cent due to a decline in price realization, the government said in a release.

“With the coking coal prices stabilizing and the market outlook positive for sustained consumption growth in the country, margins are likely to improve going forward. The Company is also taking up debottlenecking and efficiency improvement projects to shore up the profitability in the medium term,” it said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)