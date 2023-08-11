While some celebs stunned us with their style this week, a lot of celebrities disappointed us when it came to their recent looks. Many celebrities looked drop-dead gorgeous in their recent outfits, style and makeup looks while some really need to up their fashion game. Here's a list of best-dressed and worst-dressed celebs of the week. BLACKPINK's Lisa Stuns in Black and Pink Mini Dresses With a Lot of Gold! K-Pop Idol Shares Stylish Looks From Vietnam Concert.

Best Dressed Celebs Of The Week

Tamannaah Bhatia

The Lust Stories 2 actor took to her Instagram handle to share photos of her in a beautiful green and pink saree paired with an embellished blouse. The Bollywood actor styled her hair in a sleek bun adorned with a white gajra. Tamannaah accessorised the look with gold statement jewellery.

Tamannaah Bhatia (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sobhita Dhulipala

The Made in Heaven 2 actor took to her Instagram handle to share photos of her in a blue organza shirt paired with a black strapless bodycon dress. She styled her hair in a low bun with loose strands. She accessorised the look with an oxidised choker necklace.

Sobhita Dhulipala (Photo Credits: Instagram)

BLACKPINK's Jennie

The K-pop idol took to her Instagram handle to share photos of her in white outfits. Jennie is seen in a white short-sleeved t-shirt with a pink ribbon graphic paired with a white bodycon short skirt. She styled the look with a pink jacket and is also seen carrying a pink bag. In another look, Jennie is seen in a floral-printed white dress paired with a matching cardigan.

BLACKPINK's Jennie (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Worst Dressed Celebs Of The Week

Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi's recent look in a silver glittery co-ord dress styled by Natashaa Bothra was not up to the mark. The actress shared the look on Instagram, exuding confidence as she opted for a relaxed open-hair look. The actress is seen flaunting her curves but the x-factor in her outfit was missing.

Tejasswi Prakash (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ananya Pandey

Ananya Pandey's recent airport look lacked lustre. The actress was seen in a dull velvet jacket and trousers. Opting for athleisure while travelling is a great idea but the style factor needs to be considered too.

Ananya Pandey (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan looks like the Ranveer Singh of fashion in this airport look. Her recent look is the exact opposite of 'Less is More'. She styled the white top and denim with a funky jacket and a graphic handbag with colourful prints. She styled the look with white framed shades, a pink cap, earrings and layers of bracelets.

Sara Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

These were the best and worst-dressed celebs of the week. While many stunned us with their fashion choices, a lot of celebrities need to spend some more time with their stylists discussing their next red carpet or upcoming airport looks!

