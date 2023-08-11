Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most celebrated footballers of the current generation. The mastery he has shown of the football field has been second to none and the star striker has scored truckloads of goals for his nation Portugal and also for the clubs he has played for. Besides stamping his authority on the field, he has also established supremacy off the field. Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes First Person To Reach 600 Million Followers on Social Media Platform Instagram

Last month in July, Ronaldo was acknowledged as the world's highest-paid athlete by Forbes. Now it has been revealed that the ace forward has emerged as Instagram's highest earner per post in 2023. With the feat, he has clinched the title for the third successive year. Al-Nassr skipper is known to earn an eye-popping sum of USD 3.23 million per Instagram post as per the reports of the 2023 Instagram Rich List compiled by Hopper HQ. The insane sum comes from Ronaldo's staggering reach of over 600 million on Instagram.

Argentina's star footballer Lionel Messi is second on the list of Instagram's Rich List as he fetches nearly USD 2.6 million for a post. Not only Ronaldo has pipped his competitor to retain the top spot but also famous celebrities Selena Gomez, Kylie Jenner, and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. Lionel Messi Spotted Moving Ball Before Scoring Free-Kick Goal in Inter Miami vs FC Dallas Leagues Cup 2023 Round of 16 Match, Video Goes Viral!

Virat Kohli is the only Indian to have broken into the top 15 of the list compiled by Hopper HQ. The former Indian captain garners USD 1.38 million per post and is placed 14th on the list. The Indian skipper has an incredible reach of 256 million. Besides the troika of Ronaldo, Messi and Kohli, Brazil's Neymar is the only athlete in the top 20 of Instagram's rich list.

