Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 28 (ANI): The Indian benchmark indices opened in green on Tuesday with Nifty breaching 17,100 amid positive global cues.

The 30-shares BSE Sensex was up by 324.39 points or 0.56 per cent at 57744.63 at 9.31 am.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was at 17181.20, up by 94.90 points or 0.63 per cent.

ONGC, IndusInd Bank, HDFC, L&T and Infosys were among gainers on Nifty. (ANI)

