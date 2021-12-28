Day 2 of the first Test match between India and South Africa at the SuperSport Park, centurion turned out to be quite a frustrating one! Reason? Rain played spoilsport for the entire day and not a single ball was bowled during day 2. The visuals on television showed that the players were eagerly waiting for the play to start since India was in the drivers' seat. But as soon as there was a glimmer of hope, the heavens would open its doors once again. Now, in this article, we shall bring to you the weather update for day 3. India vs South Africa 1st Test 2021 Highlights, Day 2: Play Called Off Due to Rain.

Unlike day 2, day 3 promises to be full of action. Which surely means rains will not play a spoilsport. As per Accuweather.com, there is no chance of rain obstructing the day's play. The sun will be blazing over the SuperSport Park in Centurion throughout the day and the fans will be able to enjoy the full proceedings of the game. The chance of precipitation reads 0 per cent. The weather will be around 24-25 degree Celcius for the entire day.

Weather for IND vs SA, 1st Test day 3:

Weather report day 3 (Photo Credits: Accuweather.com)

Day 1 ended with KL Rahul remaining unbeaten on the score of 122 runs. Ajinkya Rahane was batting alongside the Indian opener on the score of 40 runs. Needless to say that his half-century would be awaited. Also, it would be interesting to see how the pitch turns out to be for both teams.

