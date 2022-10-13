Linz [Austria], October 13 (ANI/PRNewswire): Storyblok, the content management system (CMS) category leader for 2022 that empowers both developers and content teams to create better content experiences across all digital channels, today announced its expansion to APAC (Asia-Pacific).

Brands across APAC such as Pizza Hut Australia, FC Sydney, Liberty Finance Australia, Vicinity Centres, Treasury Wine Estates, Crimson Education, Octopus Deploy, and Akasa Air already use Storyblok as the content engine for their digital experiences.

In recognition of the massive growth potential throughout APAC, Storyblok hired Marcus Paterson as its APAC Sales Manager. Marcus has held leadership roles at National Australia Bank, Fuji Xerox, and Leidos Australia. He's now based in Thailand to support customers across the region and is actively growing a sales team and related support roles.

"After working throughout APAC for over 20 years, I've come to understand the unique challenges that companies face in this part of the world," said Marcus Paterson, APAC Sales Manager at Storyblok. "Agile and secure content management continues to be something that all sorts of businesses struggle with. With Storyblok, your marketing and content teams have a future-proof CMS that enhances content experiences at any scale."

To understand more about content management in APAC, Storyblok surveyed 301 professionals who use a CMS in Australia and Singapore.

The survey revealed the following key insights:

- Only 13 per cent of APAC companies are happy with their monolithic CMSs- 46 per cent are considering moving to a headless CMS- The CMS features that are most important: #1 Security, #2 Website speed, #3 Easy to use for content creators- 61 per cent are worried about the security of their CMS- 67 per cent use 2 or more CMSs- 68 per cent deliver content in more than one language- 12 per cent are using their CMS to deliver content in virtual reality, and 9 per cent in augmented reality

"Based on our great success so far in APAC, we knew now was the right time to invest more heavily in the region," said Sascha Ploebst, VP of Sales at Storyblok. "The data shows us that local companies are ready to move to headless CMS solutions to improve their digital storytelling."

"Our expansion into APAC is an important milestone in the global growth of Storyblok," said Dominik Angerer, Co-Founder and CEO of Storyblok. "Audiences all over the world demand better content experiences that traditional CMS platforms were never built for. Storyblok already offers a cloud-native CMS to manage all content in one place with data centers in the US, Europe, and a dedicated instance in China. I'm also proud to announce that we are planning to offer a locally hosted option in Australia soon for organizations that need this."

Resources

- Download The State of Content Management in APAC report to see the full survey results: - https://www.storyblok.com/lp/state-of-cms-apac- Learn more about Storyblok: https://www.storyblok.com- View Storyblok's press kit: https://www.storyblok.com/press- See case studies: https://www.storyblok.com/case-studies

Storyblok enhances audience experiences with best-in-breed performance, security, optimized omnichannel storytelling, and robust personalization. Enable content teams to create and manage content intuitively and independently with drag and drop visual editing, custom collaboration workflows, and a world-class digital asset manager. Empower developers to build anything, integrate with everything, and publish everywhere with Storyblok's headless CMS architecture.

Leading brands such as Adidas, T-Mobile, Renault, and Marc O'Polo use Storyblok to shape their digital storytelling.

See why Storyblok was named the #1 CMS for 2022 by G2 at www.storyblok.com and follow Storyblok on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Press ContactBrandon Wattsbrandon.watts@storyblok.com

