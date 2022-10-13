Karwa Chauth 2022 is being celebrated on October 13. This annual celebration falls on the fourth day of Kartik month and is a grand celebration in North India. Karwa Chauth celebration revolves around observing a stringent fast from sunrise to moonrise by partners, as they pray for the long and healthy life of their significant others. The Karwa Chauth fast is broken at the moonrise, after performing the Karwa Chauth Puja Vidhi. As we prepare to celebrate Karwa Chauth 2022, here is everything you need to know about Karwa Chauth moonrise time, when to break Karwa Chauth Vrat 2022 and more. Karwa Chauth 2022 Don'ts: List of Things To Avoid While Observing the Fast to Enjoy a Successful Karva Chauth Vrat This Year.

When to Break Karwa Chauth 2022 Fast?

The Karwa Chauth Vrat is broken after the moonrise, as people who observe the fast perform the Karwa Chauth Puja to the moon. According to folklore, people who observe the Karwa Chauth fast pray to the Moon God and seek the life of their partners to be as long as the moon. The Karwa Chauth 2022 fast will be broken on October 13 after the moonrise.

Karwa Chauth 2022 Moonrise Timing

The Chaturthi Tithi for Karwa Chauth 2022 begins at 01:59 on Oct 13, 2022, and will go on till 03:08 on Oct 14, 2022. Moonrise on Karwa Chauth Day is expected to occur at 08:48 pm.

Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat

Before breaking the fast at the moonrise, Karwa Chauth 2022 Puja is also performed by people who observe the fast. Traditionally, the fast is observed by married women who seek the long and healthy life of their partners. People often gather together as a community to celebrate this day and perform the Karwa Chauth Puja.

In recent times, Karwa Chauth Vrat has been observed by both men and women, who seek a long and happy life together. It is also considered to be a cherishable memory and experience for the couple to share with each other. We hope that this Karwa Chauth fills your life with all love and happiness. Happy Karwa Chauth 2022!

