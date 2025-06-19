PRNewswire

New York [US] / Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 19: Straive, a global leader in Data, Analytics, and AI Operationalization, today announced its acquisition of SG Analytics, a leading provider of AI-powered Insights and contextual analytics services.

Founded in 2007, SG Analytics (SGA) combines advanced Data & AI tools and methodologies with deep domain expertise to deliver tailored business solutions for clients across Financial & Information Services, and Technology & Media. It has offices in New York, London and Pune.

"We are delighted to welcome SGA into the Straive family. Their experience in deploying industry-grade workflows that integrate internal and external data with expert research and domain-specific insight is unique. These expanded capabilities and increased scale will accelerate outcomes for all our clients and enhance opportunities for our joint teams," said Ankor Rai, Chief Executive Officer at Straive.

"SGA adds to our significant presence in Banking & Financial Services, Information services, Technology, Media and Telecom, and other key verticals. The complementary capabilities position us well to address our clients' growing needs in leveraging Data & AI solutions to create impact," added Namit Sureka, Chief Analytics & AI Officer at Straive.

SGA, founded by Sushant Gupta and currently under the leadership of Sid Banerjee, CEO, has earned a strong reputation for its consultative approach, consistent delivery excellence, and enduring client partnerships.

Reflecting on this milestone, Sid Banerjee shared: "We've found a global partner in Straive - one that shares our client and people-first approach as well as our ambition of 'Life's Possible.' We're excited about the opportunities this opens up for our clients, our team, and the impact we can make together."

Sharing his enthusiasm, Sushant Gupta, Founder of SGA, added: "Over the years, we've built a strong, purpose-led company with deep domain expertise and a stellar team. Straive's appreciation for our culture and its strong track record of scaling businesses makes this a compelling and exciting next chapter for us and our stakeholders."

Novistra Capital served as the exclusive financial advisor to SGA.

About Straive

Straive operationalizes Data Analytics and AI for global enterprises, and works with several Fortune 500 companies. It is owned by EQT, a purpose-driven global investment organization focused on active ownership strategies, which was recently ranked #2 in the 2025 list of private equity firms by PEI. Straive doesn't just build top-tier data analytics and AI solutions-- it integrates them seamlessly into the clients' core workflows. This approach drives enhanced efficiency, improves user experience, and boosts revenue, setting clients apart from the competition.

Straive serves clients across different industries, including Banking, Financial and Information Services, Retail, Media and Technology, EdTech, Science and Research, Logistics and Supply Chain, and Pharmaceutical and Lifesciences.

Its strategically positioned resource pool operates across nine countries, including the Philippines, India, the United States, Nicaragua, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Singapore, South Africa, and Canada.

Straive has been recognized as a Star Performer in the Data and AI services specialists - Everest Group's NA PEAK Matrix 2025 and among Leaders in Data Engineering service providers - AIM PeMa Quadrant 2025.

About SG Analytics

SG Analytics (SGA) is a leading provider of AI powered insights and contextual analytics services, with offices in New York, London and Pune. With deep domain expertise in Banking and Financial Services, Information Services, Capital Markets, and TMT (Technology, Media & Telecom), SGA enables data-led transformation through actionable Ins(AI)ghts for Business Success.

The firm is recognized by top analyst firms including Gartner, Everest Group, and ISG, and has been featured in the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2024 and the Financial Times & Statista APAC 2025 High-Growth Companies rankings.

SGA delivers measurable business impact at the intersection of data, modernized research, and domain-driven expertise, and is known for its agile delivery, thought leadership, and strong culture of excellence.

