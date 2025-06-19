New Delhi, June 19: In a key step after the deadly Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner crash, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has released new draft rules to tighten control over physical structures that may pose risk to aircraft safety. The aircraft, en route from Ahmedabad to London's Gatwick airport, had crashed into the B.J. Medical College Hostel shortly after take-off on June 12 and burst into a fireball, killing nearly all on board and several on the ground.

The draft, titled 'Aircraft (Demolition of Obstructions) Rules, 2025', will come into force once published in the Official Gazette. The rules aim to give authorities the power to take prompt action against buildings and trees that exceed height limits in designated aerodrome zones. The move is seen as a proactive step to prevent potential accidents caused by obstructions in flight paths. Under the draft rules, any structure found exceeding the permissible height limits around notified aerodromes will receive a notice from the officer-in-charge. Air India To Cut International Wide-Body Flights by 15% Until Mid-July, Decision Taken After AI 171 Crash in Ahmedabad.

Property owners must submit key details, including site plans and structural dimensions, within 60 days of receiving the notice. Non-compliance could trigger enforcement action, including demolition or trimming of the structure. If the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) or an authorised officer determines that the structure is in violation, an official order may be issued mandating demolition or height reduction. Property owners will have up to 60 days to comply, with a possible second extension of another 60 days granted only on valid grounds.

According to the draft rules, officials will also be allowed to physically verify the site during daylight hours, after notifying the property owner. If the owner refuses to cooperate, the officer may proceed using available information and escalate the case to the DGCA. The draft rules also outlined a clear appeals process, where property owners may challenge the demolition or trimming orders before the First or Second Appellate Officer by submitting the prescribed form, supporting documents, and a fee of Rs 1,000. Air India Flight Crash: Insurance Companies in a Fix As Both Policyholders and Nominees Among Dead in Ahmedabad Plane Crash.

The rules further stated that only those who comply with official orders will be eligible for compensation under Section 22 of the Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam, 2024. Any structures erected in violation of the rules after the notification date will not qualify for any compensation. The Civil Aviation Ministry has invited objections and suggestions from the public within 20 days of the draft’s publication.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2025 10:23 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).