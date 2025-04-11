VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 11: Team Marksmen Network (TMN), a premier platform devoted to fostering meaningful insights and business intelligence, is proud to announce the formation of its Advisory Board. This strategic move marks a new milestone in TMN's journey, reinforcing its commitment to driving impactful conversations and industry transformation across sectors.

TMN has consistently provided a dynamic platform for thought leaders, industry experts, and policymakers to engage in insightful discourse. With the establishment of its Advisory Board, TMN is poised to further elevate its influence, bringing together distinguished leaders from diverse domains to guide its mission.

A Confluence of Expertise: Team Marksmen Network's Advisory Board Members

Esteemed leaders from diverse industries have come together to form Team Marksmen's Advisory Board, each contributing exceptional expertise and a visionary perspective to shaping the future of business and leadership. The distinguished Advisory Board members include:

* Dr. Tayeb Kamali - Director General, Education Training Development, Ministry of Interior, Government of UAE & Chairman of the Board of the Abu Dhabi School of Management. A trailblazer in education and leadership development, Dr. Kamali has been instrumental in shaping policies that drive innovation and skill enhancement globally.

* C.P. Gurnani - Co-Founder & Executive Vice Chairman of AIonOS and Former CEO of Tech Mahindra. Renowned for his transformational leadership in the tech sector, he has played a pivotal role in driving digital transformation and AI-led innovation across industries.

* Datin Seri Sunita Rajakumar - Founder, Climate Governance Malaysia, an Independent Director on multiple boards, a member of the World Economic Forum's Global Future Council 2025-2026, an Adjunct Professor for Climate Change, and a trustee at four charities. A strong advocate for sustainability and governance, she has been at the forefront of driving climate-conscious strategies in the corporate world.

* Shri Suresh Prabhu - Former Union Cabinet Minister (held 10 portfolios), Chancellor of Rishihood University and six-time Member of Parliament. With extensive experience in policy-making and governance, he has played a key role in shaping India's economic and infrastructure policies, making significant contributions to global trade and commerce.

* Dr. Ajay Dua - Chairman/ Board Director/ Senior Advisor of various companies & Former Secretary, Union Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India. His deep understanding of economic policies and industrial development continues to shape business strategies at a national and international level.A Vision for Transformative Impact

The formation of the Advisory Board is a testament to Team Marksmen Network's vision of driving industry dialogues that inspire change. Speaking on the announcement, Co-Founders Rajesh Khubchandani, Akash Tiwari, and Sharad Gupta shared their thoughts on this pivotal moment: "At Team Marksmen Network, we believe in the power of collaboration to drive meaningful impact. The formation of our Advisory Board is a significant milestone, and we are privileged to have such eminent leaders join us in shaping the future of industry dialogue. Their diverse expertise and strategic insights will help us strengthen our mission of fostering knowledge-sharing and thought leadership that drives real change."

CEO's Perspective: A New Chapter of Growth and Innovation

Expressing his enthusiasm about this development, Rishi Kapoor, CEO, Team Marksmen, shared, "The formation of our Advisory Board marks the beginning of an exciting new phase for TMN. With such an esteemed panel of leaders guiding us, we are poised to elevate our offerings, drive strategic conversations, and create lasting impact across industries."

As Team Marksmen continues to expand its footprint, the Advisory Board will play a crucial role in shaping the direction of future initiatives, ensuring that the organization remains at the forefront of industry transformation and thought leadership.

About Team Marksmen Network

Team Marksmen Network is a premier and fasted growing B2B media platform dedicated to empowering industry leaders through high-impact insights, strategic dialogues, and immersive knowledge-sharing experiences. Recognized by DPIIT, TMN's initiatives include industry-leading summits, research-driven publications, and digital platforms that bring together decision-makers to exchange ideas and drive business excellence.

