F1 2025: Charles Leclerc, Lewis Hamilton Hopeful As Ferrari Bring Key Upgrades to Bahrain Grand Prix

    Mumbai, April 11: Ferrari head into the Bahrain Grand Prix looking for redemption and resurgence, with Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton expressing cautious optimism about new upgrades that could help close the gap to frontrunners McLaren and Red Bull. After a mixed start to the 2025 Formula 1 season – one that included a double disqualification in China and consistent struggles to match the pace of the front-runners – Ferrari find themselves sitting fourth in the Constructors' standings. But the arrival of new components on the SF-25 this weekend has injected some fresh hope into the Italian camp. F1 2025: Lewis Hamilton Confident in Ferrari’s Ability To Overcome Challenges Ahead of Japanese Grand Prix.

    Leclerc, who has been the more consistent of the two Ferrari drivers so far, believes the parts being introduced in Sakhir will help reduce the three-tenths-per-lap deficit to McLaren seen at Suzuka. However, he remains realistic about the scale of progress.

    “We’ve got some new bits on the car coming this weekend, which I hope will help us to close that gap a little bit,” said Leclerc. “Whether it will be enough to close the complete gap, I don’t think so. But I hope it will help us to be closer – it’s a significant step.”

    Leclerc was quick to manage expectations, indicating that Ferrari’s immediate target remains a podium-contending position, rather than challenging Red Bull’s Max Verstappen or McLaren outright. F1 2025: Fred Vesti Set To Take George Russell’s Seat in FP1 in Bahrain Grand Prix.

    “Around third or fourth best team is where we are standing at the moment,” he admitted. “Hopefully, the gap will be a bit smaller, but I don’t think it’s enough to be at McLaren and Max’s level this weekend.”

    Teammate Lewis Hamilton echoed Leclerc’s sentiments. The seven-time world champion is eager to see how the upgrades translate on track, especially after spending more time behind the wheel since the pre-season test in Bahrain.

    “We’ve got an upgrade this weekend, so I’m excited,” said Hamilton. “We’re going to hopefully have a bit more downforce. We’ve got a better understanding of the set-up too, so that should bode well for a better weekend.”

