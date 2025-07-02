NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 2: SGT University, Gurugram, a NAAC A+ accredited institution renowned for its industry-aligned academics and placement-focused initiatives, successfully hosted PharmaPICK 2.0, A Mega Job Fest 2025, at its vibrant campus. The event was spearheaded by the SGT College of Pharmacy in collaboration with the Industry Collaborations & Internship Affairs (ICIA) Cell.

This high-impact job fest witnessed the enthusiastic participation of 450+ students from both B. Pharmacy and M. Pharm programs across various pharmacy departments. Notably, it drew students from more than 20 institutions across India, including Jamia Hamdard, DIPSAR, GLA University, PDM University, PGIMS Rohtak, and IES University Bhopal, making the event a truly collaborative academic-industry interface.

The event brought together more than 30 pharmaceutical and healthcare companies, including top pharma giants like Cipla, Sun Pharma, Mankind, Akums, Jubilant Biosys, Apollo Pharmacy, and others. These organizations offered a wide spectrum of placement and internship opportunities in areas such as production, quality assurance, regulatory affairs, marketing, and clinical research.

Speaking about the significance of the event, Prof. (Dr.) Vinod Kumar Gauttam, Dean, SGT College of Pharmacy, said, "We aim to develop industry-ready professionals who are not only prepared for the future but also highly sought after by top companies."

"Students should prioritize their goals and purpose over merely earning a degree," said Prof. (Dr.) Vijay Bhalla, Dean, ICIA.

Prof. (Dr.) Atul Kumar Nasa, Pro Vice Chancellor, opened by saying that pharmacy is one of the best professions and there are ample opportunities in various sectors like the pharmaceutical industry, research and development, hospital pharmacy, community pharmacy, clinical pharmacy, regulations, quality control, quality assurance, marketing, academics, etc. He accordingly advised all the students to choose a perfect career option and "work with dedication, resilience, and positivity, and you will reach the pinnacle of your career."

Prof. (Dr.) Hemant Verma, Vice Chancellor, SGT University, stated, "PharmaPICK 2.0 is not just a placement drive but a landmark initiative where we empower our own students and extend the opportunity to aspiring pharmacists from across the nation. Through this, we are laying the foundation for a legacy rooted in collaboration, inclusivity, and academic leadership."

The drive was led under the visionary leadership of Prof. (Dr.) Nasa and Prof. (Dr.) Bhalla, while Prof. (Dr.) Sushma Chaturvedi, Associate Dean, and Prof. (Dr.) Sonal Setya, Advisor, played pivotal roles in the planning and execution of the event.

PharmaPICK 2.0 not only served as a gateway to employment but also facilitated career guidance, networking, and skill-based interactions between students and industry professionals. By creating such platforms, SGT University continues to fulfill its commitment to holistic student development, industry engagement, and professional empowerment.

Shree Guru Gobind Singh Tricentenary University (SGT University), Gurugram, is one of the leading multidisciplinary institutions in Delhi-NCR, accredited with an A+ grade by NAAC. With over 200 programs across diverse fields such as Pharmacy, Engineering, Health Sciences, Law, Design, and Management, SGT University is committed to academic excellence, industry alignment, and research innovation. It houses advanced research labs, Centres of Excellence, and government-recognised incubation centres. With more than 600 patents, more than 10,000 research publications, and more than 100 collaborations with top organisations, SGT University is a catalyst for transformative learning, entrepreneurship, and career-ready talent for a global future.

