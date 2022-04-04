New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): The 4th edition of the SuperStartUps Asia award, announced its winners amongst the Start-up ecosystem across Asia. SuperStartUps is the world's first research-based award entity by NFX Digital's research engine - Adytude.

This edition's winners are - DiagRight.in, Intangles.ai, Nivesh.com, Sanjeev Laroia (Founder - Spacetime), Manoj Jain (Founder - Ideation 3X), Lifetime achievement award to Mahendra Swarup. Up to a lakh netizens across 30 cities in India choose their favourite startups in the initial rounds. 3 Gold, 2 Visionary Founder and 1 lifetime achievement winners were awarded through a unique research-based algorithm.

SuperStartUps (SSU) Asia, a platform to recognise the most loved start-ups in Asia, honoured the top five start-ups as winners at the fourth edition of SuperStartUps Asia 2021 Awards. SSU Asia is a badge of honor to recognise excellence in the Asian start-up world. This year, the winners were chosen through a rigorous 3-tier selection process. The SSU Asia process is a mix of quantitative and qualitative research. SSU Asia 2021 received an overwhelming response despite the pandemic. Over 2000 start-ups were voted in by netizens and were invited to participate in the programme.

The 80 shortlisted entries were further evaluated via a qualitative evaluation, by joint force start-up task team on the basis of the entry form, research scores, start-up idea, business model and future growth potential. The final list of 3 gold winners and 2 Visionary Founder Award winners were shortlisted by qualitative research amongst relevant target audiences.

Commenting on the awards, Shivjeet Kullar, Council Leader of SuperStartUps Asia Awards, said, "This year we chose to focus on sustainability-oriented businesses and Web 3.0 related companies. The fundamental nature of the internet is changing and we want to recognise the shift."

He further added, "Singapore based NRI, Manoj Jain is the man to look out for in the coming years. Manoj has the mind of a VC and the heart of an environmentalist - a great combination."

SSU Gold Award Winners

DiagRight.in - DiagRight is a company founded with a vision of standardizing the last mile delivery for drastically reducing the scope of the wrong diagnosis and bringing transparency and visibility in the diagnostic process, defined by the National Accreditation Board of Testing & Calibration Laboratories (NABL) India.

Intangles.ai - Intangles is an IOT company based out of Pune with its expertise in Advance Telemetry and Operations Automation. Intangles has developed its own set of proprietary algorithms which allows fleet operators to monitor the performance of the vehicle in real-time.

Nivesh.com - Nivesh.com is an award-winning digital-first platform that enables independent mutual funds distributors to grow their AUM with state-of-the-art technology.

Visionary Founder Award Winners

Sanjeev Laroia - Founder of Spacetime. SpaceTime is a start-up providing co-working solutions. It was conceived to bridge the gap between the benefits and fallouts of working remotely. The idea was to replace "work from home" with "co-work near home".

Its Sanjeev Laroia is a Chartered Accountant by profession. In a career spanning over 30 years, Sanjeev has been a practising accountant, a stockbroker and investment advisor, and an entrepreneur with ownership of a successful travel & destination marketing company.

Manoj Jain - Founder of Ideation 3X - Ideation 3X is a holding company based out of Singapore that owns five operating companies - Solid Waste Integrated Management, 2degree Clicon, Medical Innovation, AirBorne Catalyst and AB System, with a mission to create alternatives to fossil fuels and reduce greenhouse gases. It is a circular economy player committed to solving environmental issues. Manoj Jain, the Chairman and Director of the company is a man with a vision with interests in Singapore, China, USA and India. His mission is to provide sustainable solutions to environmental issues, particularly in India.

Lifetime Achievement Award Winner

Mahendra Swarup - Mahendra Swarup is the sponsor of Ankurit Capital, a Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Registered, Alternative Investment Fund that invests in technologies at the convergence of Web2.0 and Web 3.0. He is a prolific investor in the Indian start-up ecosystem, having more than a decade of investment experience with proprietary capital under Venture Gurukool. He serves as the Chairman at the Association of Independent Directors of India (AIDI) as well as the Start-Up Association of India (SAI). He also serves on the Board of Directors of several companies including as the Chairman of Micromax. He has served on various Government appointed Committees and task forces including that of SEBI.

The SuperStartUps label is the highest form of recognition - a certification of entrepreneurial excellence and the ultimate seal that the company is customer-approved. The SuperStartUps Asia is more than winning a trophy. It's about giving your business the boost it needs, reaching the right kind of investors you want to, raising the profile of your business among various stakeholders - existing and prospective customers, vendors, employees and regulatory authorities.

The SuperStartUps Asia awards debuted in 2017 with a vision of recognizing and empowering emerging start-ups from the Asian start-up ecosystem. Their unique democratically voted process of selecting winners ensures that people (or the end consumers of the products and services offered by start-ups) get to decide the worth of their winners. This way, the winners of The SuperStartUps awards are effectively recognized by their consumers.

SuperStartUps Asia is the world's only elected award. They are brought to you by NFX Digital: A specialised gamified research company, NFX over the years has conducted over a million researches for clients like Pepsi, ITC, Flipkart, Jabong, Perfetti, Canali, Tatas, Dabur, Discovery Channel and Hyundai.

The SuperStartUps entity has been designed by Shivjeet Kullar who has been ranked one of the top 10 advertising and marketing people in India. He himself has won 111 awards as a creative director, event planner and start-up Founder. These awards include One Show Merit, New York Ad Festival, JWT All world gold, Cannes Short List and Your Story 'voice of the year' list. Currently, he is on the grand jury for the NY Festival.

SuperStartUps undertakes extensive research through India's biggest online research portals, and with the guidance of top industry-leading experts in the start-up network ascertains the start-ups that have the potential to make a strong impact.

Click here for more information on SSU Asia Awards.

