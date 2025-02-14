PNN

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 14: Supreme Power Equipment Limited(SPEL), (NSE Code: SUPREMEPWR), one of the leading manufacturers of power and distribution transformers, has secured a new domestic order worth Rs 10.18 Cr from an electric company based in Chennai.

The contract is for the manufacturing and supply of transformer parts within executable time of four months. The company's expertise in delivering high-quality transformer components has positioned it as a trusted partner in the power sector.

This latest order underscores Supreme Power Equipment Limited's strong market presence and ability to meet industry demand with precision and reliability. The company remains committed to delivering best-in-class solutions to support India's growing power infrastructure.

Commenting on the development, Vee Rajmohan, Chairman and Managing Director of Supreme Power Equipment Limited said, "The continuous order inflow strengthened our ability to meet rising demand for power transformers and its component. The timely and quality supply remains core of our business and I am pleased to share we are strengthening our market presence meeting diverse needs of an industries with high-quality transformer solutions.

The rising order not only indicates our future growth perspective but also indicate a significant expansion of power sector supporting the growth of India's electrical infrastructure."

