Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 2: Supreme Power Equipment Limited (SPEL), (NSE Code: SUPREMEPWR), one of the leading manufacturers of power and distribution transformers, is pleased to announce the receipt of a new domestic order worth Rs 3.63 Cr from TRANTRANSCO, a prominent player in the power transmission industry.

This significant order pertains to the manufacturing, supply, and erection of power transformers, marking another important milestone in the company's journey of delivering high-quality solutions to the energy sector. The order will be executed within a timeframe of approximately three months

This order significantly strengthens the Company's order book and underscores its ability to meet the increasing demand for power infrastructure solutions in India. It aligns with company's strategic focus on expanding its market presence and enhancing its product offerings in the power sector, positioning the company for sustained growth and success in the future.

Commenting on the development, Vee Rajmohan, Chairman and Managing Director of Supreme Power Equipment Limited said, "We are excited to further expand our footprint in the power transmission sector with this significant order. This win reaffirms our capabilities in delivering high-quality products and services that meet the growing demands of the energy sector.

We are confident that this project will further strengthen our relationship with TRANTRANSCO and contribute positively to our revenue growth in the coming months. We are excited about continuous order inflow while the addition to our client portfolio ensures widening of our brand for quality product in power industry. "

