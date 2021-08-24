Chennai [India], August 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Uniphore, the leader in Conversational Service Automation (CSA), today released survey results revealing Indian consumer perspectives on the challenges and opportunities for video conversations. Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, the world has seen increased adoption of video calls in nearly every area of life. The survey identified a disconnect between the benefits of video conversations and the unintended challenges it creates. The results also indicated willingness amongst Indian consumers to adopt artificial intelligence (AI) technology to drive improvements in their experiences. When considering the rise of video calls throughout the past 18+ months, local consumers revealed a mix of both frustration and appreciation for what video conversations have to offer. Benefits of Video Calls Include More Effective and Meaningful Connections

Respondents noted some clear benefits of having conversations on video including better engagement rates. When using video, 67 percent of respondents indicated they felt the participants ranged from somewhat, very or extremely engaged with them. Further, 65 percent of participants said video calls provide them with more meaningful connections with others. This is especially important for conversations that require empathy or trust - for example telemedicine appointments. The Dark Side of Video Calls: Multitasking and Distractions Are Everywhere

Also Read | Jackstien Practices Under Nishant Shah Helps Resolve Remote Work's Square-Peg-in-the-Round-Hole Problem.

More than three- fourths (77%) of Indian consumers reported they spent significantly more time on video last year than in prior years. Participants admitted to doing a wide range of nonprofessional multitasking, personal tasks, and other projects during video calls, including web surfing, online shopping, and social media scanning. Surprisingly, they also reported the following activities during video calls:

* Watching YouTube + Streaming - 52 percent

Also Read | Mission Sagar: Indian Naval Ship Airavat Arrives at Indonesia's Jakarta To Deliver Medical Supplies.

* Read social media/online news - 39 percent

* Online shopping - 28 percent

* Ordered a meal - 27 per cent

* Bathroom visits - 24 percent

When asked about the factors they dislike about conducting a video call, respondents cited feeling "exhausted" during video calls (32%). Being 'camera-ready' was also identified as a key issue: 30 percent of Indians dislike having to "get ready" for video calls and 27 percent of respondents don't like seeing themselves on camera. Lastly, respondents noted distractions were a challenge with video calls -- nearly half (45%) of respondents felt others focus on their looks, 33 percent cited not feeling heard during video calls and 31 percent respondents found it difficult to understand if others were engaged or not. "Since the start of the pandemic we've witnessed the widespread adoption of video conversations across personal and professional engagements. As the survey results revealed, there is still work to do to make virtual interactions as seamless and effective as in-person conversations," said Umesh Sachdev, CEO and co-founder of Uniphore. "There is a clear need for additional tools and capabilities to enhance higher degrees of people-to-people understanding. Through AI and automation technology, companies and business leaders can create better experiences for customers, pick up on nonverbal cues that they may have missed, and provide insights using data that is decipherable and actionable." Consumers Are Ready to Embrace AI to Improve Meeting Experience

While video is being used today for many purposes, it's clear that technology can make these video conversations more effective and enjoyable. Of note, according to the survey results, an overwhelming majority (79%) of Indian respondents said they would be open to using automation or AI tools to improve video conversations. Respondents noted they would like AI to help with notes when a person is paying attention or not (35%), resolve customer service issues (35%) and provide on-screen transcription (35%). Earlier this year, Uniphore acquired two companies -- Emotion Research Labs and Jacada -- to further leverage video and emotion AI capabilities along with low code automation tools to improve customer experiences. Through the use of AI and machine learning, companies can enhance communication by adding the ability to better understand engagement levels and emotions of participants, and ultimately drive better business results. Uniphore is the only vendor capable of providing a complete platform including low code/no code capabilities along with best-of-breed voice and video AI and automation capabilities. For more details on the India survey and results from other geographies, visit this page. Survey Methodology

A survey of 1,000 U.S. and 2100 consumers across Australia, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, UAE and Vietnam was completed in June 2021 by Researchscape International, a market research consultancy, and through an online survey platform - Zoho. The survey was administered online and included representation across all age groups between 18 to 65+.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)