New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI/SRV): Symbiosis Law School, Pune, a constituent of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), conducted the Zero-Day Programme for LLB and LLM batches on the 8th of August, 2022, in the PDCLE Hall of Symbiosis Law School, Pune campus. The purpose of the programme was to orient the new students with the entire team and the academic culture of the institute.

Dr Shashikala Gurpur, Fulbright Scholar, Director, Symbiosis Law School Pune, Dean, Faculty of Law, Symbiosis (Deemed University) Jean Monnet Chair, Professor (EUC- LAMP co-funded by EU) delivered the welcome address.

Also Read | James Cameron Birthday Special: From Avatar to Terminator, 5 Best Films of the Famed Director That Changed the Game!.

Dr Gurpur began the address with a recollection of the institution's progress since 2007. She acknowledged that her achievements were the cumulative hard work of her students and the entire team. Briefly mentioning the recent NIRF rank 3 awarded to the institution, She explained how they were now a part of a legacy and not just an institution.

She further addressed the difference between an NLU and SLS with a quote from John Henry Newman's 'The Idea of a University, which says that a throb of questioning and dissent is a must, which exists here in a controlled environment which is necessary for critical thinking. Appealing to the students to unlearn tardiness and embrace a lifetime of learning. She enumerated the importance of soft skills that come along with the legal knowledge imparted in the respective programmes.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: ‘Heavy Rainfall and Thunderstorms Very Likely Over Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan, and Goa on August 16’, Says IMD.

Dr Shashikala Gurpur highlighted the placement statistics of the institute, ensuring them that their investment was to an institute of over 20,000 alumni, of varying degrees and achievements, from partners in Tier 1 law firms to judges, Additional Solicitor General and so on. Further, she congratulated everyone on their choice, and for withstanding the competition to make it to this day, having faced a 1:12 competition for LLB and a 1:15 competition for each LLM student.

After the introduction to the Faculty members of LLM and LLB, Dr Dhanaji Jadhav, Deputy Director (Administration), SLS Pune introduced the Administrative Staff of the Symbiosis Law School, Pune. He also emphasised the importance of discipline in the institution.

After the first session, the students were taken on a campus tour which was followed by lunch. The second session began with the interaction of parents with the director and faculty members. Three panels were created to facilitate the interaction. The purpose of the interaction was to know the background of the students, their interests & career goals, and their expectations from the institution. In the interactive session, the students were guided to select their career path, internship opportunities and smooth navigation through their academic journey.

To know more visit Symbiosis Law School, Pune

This story is provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)