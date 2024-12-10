SMPL

New Delhi [India], December 10: The Symbiosis School of Banking and Finance (SSBF) successfully conducted its flagship event, the Dalal Street Fest (DSF), from November 14 to 16, 2024. Organized by the Public Relations Committee of SSBF, this three-day fest provided over 1,300 participants from across the country with an immersive experience in the dynamic world of stock markets, trading, and finance. The event aimed to debunk myths surrounding the stock market and foster financial literacy among young enthusiasts.

DSF 2024 featured four key events: Financial Frenzy, Bull's Eye Quiz, IPO Pitch Battle, and Finlay, each designed to challenge participants' financial knowledge, strategic thinking, and stock market expertise. In addition to these competitions, the event included an insightful guest lecture by CA Ankit Bajaj, who shared his expertise and practical knowledge of financial markets. The competitions culminated in recognition and rewards for the top-performing teams, including cash prizes worth Rs7,000 for winners and Rs6,000 for runners-up in key events.

The festival kicked off with Financial Frenzy, a finance trivia competition conducted through breakout rooms that tested participants' speed and accuracy. The Bull's Eye Quiz on stock market fundamentals engaged teams from across India in a two-round format. The IPO Pitch Battle showcased participants' abilities to simulate and present IPOs, judged by experts like Jayshree Bhattacharjee and Prasad Kalbhande. Finally, Finlay, a strategic game inspired by the hit series Money Heist, blended teamwork and financial problem-solving, concluding the event on a thrilling note.

Promotions for DSF 2024 began in October with a blend of online campaigns and offline outreach. Targeted colleges included premier institutions such as Symbiosis Law School, Amity University, and Christ University, Lavasa. Digital initiatives like teaser videos, Instagram posts, and event trailers amplified the fest's reach, resulting in over 20,000 impressions for individual events and record participation numbers.

SSBF also secured sponsorships from TCR Advanced, which contributed Rs10,000 in cash sponsorship, and Pokket Cafe, which offered food coupons for participants and faculty. These partnerships added immense value, enhancing the event's appeal and execution.

The Symbiosis School of Banking and Finance, established under the aegis of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), is a premier institution dedicated to fostering leaders in the financial sector. SSBF offers innovative programs in banking and finance, equipping students with theoretical knowledge and practical skills through a blend of academic rigor and experiential learning. Events like the Dalal Street Fest exemplify the institute's commitment to holistic education by merging classroom learning with real-world exposure.

The organizing team expressed heartfelt gratitude to sponsors, participants, and faculty for their unwavering support, making DSF 2024 a resounding success. By empowering youth with financial acumen, SSBF continues to contribute to shaping the future of India's financial sector.

Furthermore, SSBF offers comprehensive MBA programmes, globally recognized curricula designed to prepare students for successful careers in the BFSI sector. The institution's dual-degree MBA options, in collaboration with Aston University, UK and Macquarie University, Australia, allow students to gain an international perspective, earning two degrees concurrently while enhancing their academic and career opportunities.

