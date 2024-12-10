The Festival for the Souls of the Dead Whales is observed every December 10 across the United States of America (USA). The day aims to remember and honour the whales who died due to human activities, including whaling and environmental harm. It serves as an annual reminder of our responsibilities to protect marine life. On this day, prayer services are held by communities worldwide to remember and pay respect to the majestic creatures, acknowledging their role in sustaining ecosystems and human livelihoods. December 2024 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates.

The annual event in the US calls for global awareness and conservation efforts for whales and marine life at large in the US and around the world. The day encourages individuals and organisations to reflect on their impact on marine life and commit to creating a more harmonious coexistence with the natural world. In this article, let’s know more about Festival for the Souls of Dead Whales 2024 day and the significance of the annual US event. Carcass of Endangered Fin Whale Washes Ashore in Alaska: Video of Dead Whale Lying Over Frozen Ice Goes Viral Online.

Festival for the Souls of Dead Whales 2024 Date

Festival for the Souls of Dead Whales 2024 will be celebrated on Tuesday, December 10.

Festival for the Souls of Dead Whales Significance

Festival for the Souls of Dead Whales is a tradition of expressing gratitude and seeking forgiveness for the exploitation of natural resources, especially the whales. In many coastal communities, especially in Japan, rituals like Kujira Kuyo are performed, involving offerings, chants, and enshrinement of symbolic whale representations.

On the day of the Festival for the Souls of Dead Whales, people remember and pay respect to the souls of the whales who died due to whaling or other reasons. This day also draws attention to the ongoing threats faced by whales, such as habitat destruction, pollution, and climate change.

