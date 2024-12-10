Pa Togan Nengminza Sangma was a fearless warrior and leader from the Garo tribe who holds great significance in Meghalaya's history. He is remembered for his heroic resistance against British colonial forces in northeast India. Even today, his legacy continues to be honoured in Meghalaya through celebrations that mark his bravery and contributions to the Garo people's struggle for freedom. The State Government of Meghalaya celebrates the life of Pa Togan Sangma annually on December 12. Bank Holidays in December 2024: Banks To Remain Closed for 17 Days, Check Complete List of Bank Holiday Dates.

Pa Togan Nengminza Sangma Day is observed as a regional public holiday to honour his courageous stand against British in 1872. Today, there is statue built in his memorial for his bravery at Chisobibra, East Garo Hills in Meghalaya. In this article, let’s know more about this annual event that honours the great tribal leader of all times. December 2024 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates.

Pa Togan Nengminza Sangma Day 2024 Date in Meghalaya

Pa Togan Nengminza Sangma Day will be celebrated on Thursday, December 12.

Pa Togan Nengminza Sangma Day Significance

Pa Togan Nengminza Sangma led a valiant resistance against British colonial forces during the mid-19th century when they sought to impose their rule in the region. He was known for his physical strength and bravery and earned the title 'Garo Goliath,' reflecting his significance as a symbol of resistance against colonial rule in the region.

As per historical records, Pa Togan Nengminza Sangma led a night raid on Matcha Rongkrek in Meghalaya on December 12, 1872. He was the one who assembled a Garo army to face British army with traditional weapons such as bows, daggers, milam among other self-made weapons and attacked British officials while they were sleeping. In retaliation, the soldiers of the British army opened fire to which the Garo warriors, led by Sangma, fiercely resisted the British.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 10, 2024 10:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).