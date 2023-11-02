Synechron Announces Key Promotions and New Organizational Structure to Streamline Operations and Enable Next Phase of Growth

New York [US]/ London [UK]/ Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 2: Synechron, Inc., a leading global digital transformation consulting firm focused on financial services and technology organizations, announces key leadership promotions and a reorganization aimed at enhancing operational efficiencies.

Highlighting its commitment to innovation, Synechron is proud to announce the promotion of May Yang and Mihir Shah to the positions of President for North America and President for EMEA, APAC & India, respectively. Both May and Mihir have been instrumental in shaping the firm's trajectory and are well-equipped to drive Synechron forward in its next phase of growth.

In tandem with these leadership advancements, Synechron -- which currently maintains 44 offices across 19 countries -- is adopting a more region-centric organizational framework that promises to streamline and unlock synergies across the firm. They will now operate under two principal business groups: North America and EMEA & APAC.

May Yang, previously Managing Director and Head of the Charlotte office, will oversee operations in North America. This region encompasses Synechron's units in New York City, Charlotte, Florida, and nearshore delivery centers in Montreal as well as the soon-to-open delivery center in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Mihir Shah, formerly Managing Director and Head of Europe, Middle East, and APAC, will direct the EMEA & APAC regions. This includes Synechron's United Kingdom, European, Middle Eastern offices, as well as Asia-Pacific units in India, Singapore, Hong Kong, and a new addition in Sydney, Australia.

Faisal Husain, Synechron's Co-founder and CEO, commented, "This new structure aligns our skilled leadership and our diverse international operations with our ambitious strategic roadmap. We have now laid a solid foundation for our continued progress in assisting a broader range of top-tier businesses with the cutting-edge solutions they require to realize their full potential."

About Synechron

At Synechron, we believe in the power of digital to transform businesses for the better. Our global consulting firm combines creativity and innovative technology to deliver industry-leading digital solutions. Synechron's progressive technologies and optimization strategies span end-to-end Artificial Intelligence, Consulting, Digital, Cloud & DevOps, Data, and Software Engineering, servicing an array of noteworthy financial services and technology firms. Through research and development initiatives in our FinLabs we develop solutions for modernization, from Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain to Data Science models, Digital Underwriting, mobile-first applications and more. Over the last 20+ years, our company has been honored with multiple employer awards, recognizing our commitment to our talented teams. With top clients to boast about, Synechron has a global workforce of 14,500+, and has 44 offices in 19 countries within key global markets. For more information on the company, please visit our website or LinkedIn community.

