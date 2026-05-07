Business News | Take Initiative in Preventive Healthcare and Awareness Campaigns in Rural Areas - Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif

PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 7: Dental treatments related to oral surgeries have been included under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana, marking an important step toward accessible oral healthcare, said Maharashtra Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif. He added that with growing challenges such as oral cancer, tooth decay and gum diseases, dental institutions must take the lead in providing quality preventive healthcare services and conducting awareness campaigns, especially for citizens in rural areas.

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Mr. Mushrif was speaking at the 20th graduation ceremony organized by M. A. Rangoonwala College of Dental Sciences and Research Centre at Azam Campus. On the occasion, he inaugurated the college's state-of-the-art digital simulation lab for pre-clinical dental training, developed to strengthen hands-on learning before students begin treating patients. Principal Dr. Ramandeep Dugal, Vice Principal (Academics) Dr. Vivek Hegde, Dr. Salika Sheikh, Vice Principal (Administration) Prof. Irfan Sheikh (Secretary M.C.E Society), faculty members and students were present.

This new digital simulation lab includes 100 workstations with Japanese inspired dental mannequins, modern European standard LED lighting, high-speed dental equipment, camera-supported teaching systems and large screens for live demonstrations. The facility will help students observe, practise and repeat dental procedures in a setting close to real clinical work, improving their confidence, accuracy and readiness before entering patient care.

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Mr. Mushrif said the Maharashtra Government is working to further improve healthcare education through Centers of Excellence, internship programs and global collaboration initiatives of Maharashtra University of Health Sciences. He said dentistry is rapidly evolving due to digital tools, artificial intelligence, simulation-based learning and minimally invasive treatment methods. He encouraged students and faculty to focus on innovation, research and indigenous development so that healthcare education can truly serve society.

Linking the facility to this vision, Dr. Ramandeep Dugal said, "Modern dental education must prepare students not only for examinations, but also for real practice and social responsibility. This digital simulation lab allows students to practise early, understand patient comfort and become more prepared before they move into clinical years. Along with advanced training facilities, our tobacco cessation unit and public health dentistry initiatives are working toward the same goal highlighted by the Hon'ble Minister -- prevention, awareness and better oral healthcare access for the community."

Mr. Mushrif further said that India has the capability not only to use technology but also to create it, and keeping this in mind, the Maharashtra Government is committed to strengthening healthcare education. He said the 25-year journey of M. A. Rangoonwala College of Dental Sciences and Research Centre is not merely a milestone in time, but a symbol of vision, discipline and consistent excellence.

He praised the vision and dedication of Dr. P. A. Inamdar, under whose leadership the institution has positively impacted thousands of students and families. He remarked that such institutions are not built solely on infrastructure, but also on sacrifice, values and social commitment. Their contribution to education and nation-building has greatly benefited society.

The institution has achieved significant progress as a center of academic and medical excellence. So far, it has produced 1,382 dental graduates and 505 postgraduate students, while also building a strong global alumni network.

The institution has signed Memorandums of Understanding with renowned institutions and universities such as the University of Vienna, King's College London, J. Morita Japan, Endostar Poland and MIT College of Engineering. Collaborations with the University of Zurich, Berg Kazakhstan, Maratha Mandal Nathajirao G. Halgekar Institute of Dental Sciences and Research Centre Belagavi, Dr. D. Y. Patil Dental College Pune, Yenepoya University Mangaluru and ECO Academy Kolkata have further strengthened its academic network. He noted that such partnerships are essential for institutions to remain relevant and competitive in today's world.

Addressing the graduating students, Mr. Mushrif said that along with their degree comes a great responsibility. "Skills will make you successful, ethics will earn you respect, and compassion will ensure you are always remembered. Innovation, collaboration and service to humanity will make your future more impactful and inspiring," he said.

He expressed hope that the institution would continue producing not only skilled dentists but also socially sensitive and service-oriented healthcare professionals. Mr. Mushrif distributed degree certificates to the students, and student representatives also shared their thoughts during the ceremony

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