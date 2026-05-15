NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: NTA To Re-Conduct Medical Entrance Test on June 21; Aspirants Say Questions Will Be Tougher Next Time

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Jodhpur, May 15: After the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the re-examination date for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) 2026, students expressed the fear that the questions would be tougher to crack this time as that usually happens after a paper leak. They stated that it would require them to be mentally stronger and prepare even harder than before, for the test.

The NTA on Friday announced that re-examination of NEET-UG 2026 will be conducted on Sunday, June 21. Speaking to IANS, Amrit Gehlot expressed the hope that the paper leak incident would not get repeated when the exam is held again. "If the paper gets leaked again then we will stand to lose a year. We will again have to bear the financial burden of travelling, rent and attending coaching classes." Gehlot further said that such instances are particularly difficult for students who belong to Economically Weaker Sections. Biwal Family at Centre of NEET Leak Probe As Questions Rise Over 2025 Exam.

"Our parents are still hopeful for us," he said. Expressing his apprehensions he said: "We have prepared well but due to this leak this time the questions might be more difficult." Another student, Yogita, added: "Our confidence took a blow when the news of the leak came out." She further said that even though the exam is being held again, "the confidence and hope are not the same as before".

NEET aspirant Varsha mentioned that this time the students have to make themselves mentally stronger and prepare harder. "It will be difficult mentally but still we have to do it. More so because whenever an exam is held for the second time, the questions are tougher," she said. Another student, Akshit Kumar said: "The last exam had gone well for me but I was disappointed after coming to know that the paper had been leaked."

He said that many students were even aiming for a perfect score after comparing their responses in the exam with the answer key. Kumar also expressed disappointment with the NTA, saying the agency should have been more careful since the irregularities in the exam have taken place repeatedly. "I hope that this time I am able to score well and bag a seat at a good medical college," he said. NEET UG 2026 Exam Paper Leak: CBI Arrests 2 More From Maharashtra, 14 Locations Raided As Probe Widens to 7 Arrests.

The students also blamed certain coaching institutes for the repeated paper leaks. Earlier, the NTA had announced the cancellation of the NEET. With 22.79 lakh candidates registered for the exam this year, the NTA had stated that the examination conducted on May 3, 2026, was cancelled and would be re-conducted on June 21.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2026 02:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).