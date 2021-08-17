New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI/Target Media): This Independence Day experience the FREEDOM of choice on an all new Made-in-India entertainment platform - TALKIEZ on your mobile phone.

Shakeel Hashmi, Byju Nair, Tarun Sangtani, Yatin Rao & Laik Hashmi the promoters of this Unique OTT + platform have vowed to shift the paradigm of Indian Entertainment.

Promoted by Big Curtains Info Media Pvt Ltd, a film distribution and Event Management Company, TALKIEZ's revolutionary Cutting edge Technology Platform provides direct access to the New-Age Filmmakers to showcase their work with fresh stories in contemporary style in the form of Movies, Web-Series, Short Film and Events in Hindi, English, Regional and International languages.

"We strongly support the Government's initiative to regulate the contents showcased on OTT platform and aim to penetrate the vast Indian subcontinent by creating Regional content featuring aspiring actors and filmmakers showcasing compelling story-telling forms and this is what makes TALKIEZ different from others," says Shakeel Hashmi, the Managing Director.

TarunSangtani, Director and CFO says, "TALKIEZ is created after identifying the shortcomings with current OTT players and helping the entertainment industry backbone players like Distributors, Aggregators, Exhibitors and Programmers etc," that is corroborated by Yatin Rao, Director and Business Head, "Most of the current players have limited penetration into Tier II and Tier III cities with limited Regional content and that too is difficult to access by new and aspiring filmmakers, hence we plan to concentrate on audience of Tier II and Tier III cities by creating quality regional Content comprising new talent & aspiring filmmakers".

Emphasizing that the App has been methodically and meticulously planned for a fast paced and sustainable business, Byju Nair, Chairman feels, "TALKIEZ aims to be live on over 15 Lakh Mobile phones by May 2022 and targets to service more than 6 crore viewers in coming 5 years thereby growing the company valuation multiple fold".

"The USP of TALKIEZ app is that we have split our pocket-friendly. says Laik Hashmi, Director & Creative Head and an expert in Post-Production technical aspects with a decade's experience in making a movie ready for promotion and release.

Talkiez is available to all users of Android and IOS platforms that is free of cost for a month for you to enjoy a fresh new experience of watching quality cinema.

